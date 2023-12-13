Major fire breaks out in Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station

Fire breaks out in an eatery at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station

A massive fire broke out in an eatery on the premises of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The blaze erupted in the Jan Aahar canteen on platform number 1 of the LTT station at 2.45 pm, a Central Railway official said. "So far, there is no report of injury to anyone," he said.

The incident is likely to cause a delay in the operation of some trains as the power supply of overhead wires along platform number 1, near which the incident took place, was temporarily switched off as a precautionary measure, they said.

There was no passenger train on platform number 1 when the incident occurred, newswire PTI reported quoting an official.

"The Jan Aahar canteen is located on the first floor above the main ticket booking counter in the concourse area of the station. After the fire, the booking counters and announcement centres were immediately vacated," he said.

Apart from the fire brigade, the personnel of various agencies, including the Mumbai police, Central Railway, civic ward officer, traffic police and Railway Protection Force were mobilised at the spot.

The Mumbai fire brigade later declared it as level 2 (major) fire, a civic official said, adding that nobody was injured in the incident.

Chief public relations officer of the Central Railway, Dr Shivraj Manaspure, said the fire was brought under control by 3.30 pm.

"The Central Railway switched off the power supply of overhead wires at the LTT station as a precautionary measure after the fire broke out in the canteen. This could lead to delay in arrival and departure of trains," an official said.

Located in Kurla suburb, the LTT train terminus is a busy railway station from where a number of long-distance express trains as well as suburban trains are operated.

A video of the fire incident went viral on social media, in which black smoke rising above the roof of the railway station could be seen. (With inputs from agencies)