Mumbai: Fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Nalasopara East

Updated on: 24 October,2024 09:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The fire, according to the reports, had broken out in a warehouse located inside the residential building; the incident happened around 9 pm on Wednesday night

A fire broke out at a multi-story building in the Don Lane district of Nalasopara East, triggering a quick response from local officials. The fire, according to the reports, had broken out in a warehouse located inside the residential building. 


The incident happened around 9 pm on Wednesday night. Visuals from the scene went viral on social media which showed the fire raging. Seeing the blaze reach higher made people panic. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet and there is not report on how many were injured in the blaze. 



MLA Kshitij Thakur too arrived on the scene to inspect the situation and obtain information from emergency personnel.  Thakur urged officials to expedite the rescue efforts while assuring locals that they will be safely evacuated. He stressed the significance of avoiding casualties throughout the crisis. Thakur, who worked closely with the fire department and the police, asked residents to remain calm and helpful.

Further details awaited

