Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Thunderstorms lightning along with heavy rains lash Mumbai metropolitan region

Thunderstorms, lightning along with heavy rains lash Mumbai, metropolitan region

Updated on: 24 September,2024 10:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While some netizens advised people to be safe, many claimed that the thunders were so loud that they kept everyone up through the night.

Thunderstorms, lightning along with heavy rains lash Mumbai, metropolitan region

Thunderstorms hit Mumbai and MMR. Pic: X/Mumbai Nowcast

Listen to this article
Thunderstorms, lightning along with heavy rains lash Mumbai, metropolitan region
x
00:00

In the wee hours of September 24, Mumbaikars were woken up by thunderstorms and lightning as rains made a comeback in the city after weeks-long hiatus. The rains lashed several parts of the city; according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba observatory recorded 16 mm rainfall however, the Santacruz observatory recorded a rainfall of 75 mm. 


Several took to social media to share their captures of the thunder and lightning. While some netizens advised people to be safe, many claimed that the thunders were so loud that they kept everyone up through the night. "Thunderstorms hit Mumbai. Loud enough to keep you awake," a user had written sharing a video of the incident. 



A user who goes by the name Mumbai Nowcast on X (formerly Twitter) shared videos of the thunder and lightning and wrote, "Those who did not get Cold Play tickets, it was a fantastic Light show yesterday with the highest possible beats! Lightning fell on my tower. Hear the sound. Soo frightening!"


Another user had a very humourous take on the entire incident; they said, "Cold Play se phele Mumbai mai Imagine Dragons ka Concert ho gaya ft. IndraDev (Before Coldplay's concert, Imagine Dragons held a concert in Mumbai ft Indradev, Lord of Rain)."

Thunderstorms were witnessed in the metropolitan region as well. A user shared visuals saying, "What an epic thunderstorm tonight. Glad I could capture the sky going red followed by the deafening boom."

Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to the most recent Mumbai weather update.

In their Mumbai weather update, the meteorological agency predicts a "thunderstorm accompanied with moderate to heavy rain isolated places in the city and its suburbs" for the next 24 hours. 

The IMD has issued a yellow notice (moderate rainfall) for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as an orange alert (very severe weather) for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and other districts for Tuesday.

Maharashtra weather update: Thunderstorms to hit Pune, Kolhapur, Nasik

The IMD, in their Nowcast warning issued at 10 am stated that isolated places in the districts of Pune, Kolhapur, Nanded, Nandurbar, and Nashik will see thunderstorms with lightning and light spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph in the next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out, the officials said. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news mumbai weather Weather india India Meteorological Department

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK