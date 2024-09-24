While some netizens advised people to be safe, many claimed that the thunders were so loud that they kept everyone up through the night.

Thunderstorms hit Mumbai and MMR. Pic: X/Mumbai Nowcast

Listen to this article Thunderstorms, lightning along with heavy rains lash Mumbai, metropolitan region x 00:00

In the wee hours of September 24, Mumbaikars were woken up by thunderstorms and lightning as rains made a comeback in the city after weeks-long hiatus. The rains lashed several parts of the city; according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Colaba observatory recorded 16 mm rainfall however, the Santacruz observatory recorded a rainfall of 75 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several took to social media to share their captures of the thunder and lightning. While some netizens advised people to be safe, many claimed that the thunders were so loud that they kept everyone up through the night. "Thunderstorms hit Mumbai. Loud enough to keep you awake," a user had written sharing a video of the incident.

A user who goes by the name Mumbai Nowcast on X (formerly Twitter) shared videos of the thunder and lightning and wrote, "Those who did not get Cold Play tickets, it was a fantastic Light show yesterday with the highest possible beats! Lightning fell on my tower. Hear the sound. Soo frightening!"

Those who did not get Cold Play tickets, it was Fantastic Light show yesterday with Highest Possible beats!



Lightning fell on my tower. Hear the sound. Soo frightening!



Captured while facing fear🎥 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/CXKYPGRqjg — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) September 24, 2024

Take shelter. Lightning is striking ground. Just captured by me ⚡️🎥 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/gcRg9JRy8Z — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) September 23, 2024

Another user had a very humourous take on the entire incident; they said, "Cold Play se phele Mumbai mai Imagine Dragons ka Concert ho gaya ft. IndraDev (Before Coldplay's concert, Imagine Dragons held a concert in Mumbai ft Indradev, Lord of Rain)."

Thunder feel the thunder lightning like a thunder⛈️ ⚡ 😨

Cold Play se phele Mumbai mai Imagine Dragons ka Concert ho gaya ft. IndraDev#MumbaiRains #Coldplayindiapic.twitter.com/NxwqtceGqv — Apricity_Joy⛅☀️ (@Apricity_joy) September 23, 2024

Thunderstorms were witnessed in the metropolitan region as well. A user shared visuals saying, "What an epic thunderstorm tonight. Glad I could capture the sky going red followed by the deafening boom."

What an epic #Thunderstorm tonight. Glad i could capture the sky going red followed by the deafening boom 💥 #Mumbai #MumbaiRains #Thane pic.twitter.com/FHDObEZgI3 — Ricky G (@Ricko_chet) September 23, 2024

Mumbai weather update: Moderate to heavy rainfall expected today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to the most recent Mumbai weather update.

In their Mumbai weather update, the meteorological agency predicts a "thunderstorm accompanied with moderate to heavy rain isolated places in the city and its suburbs" for the next 24 hours.

The IMD has issued a yellow notice (moderate rainfall) for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as an orange alert (very severe weather) for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and other districts for Tuesday.

Maharashtra weather update: Thunderstorms to hit Pune, Kolhapur, Nasik

The IMD, in their Nowcast warning issued at 10 am stated that isolated places in the districts of Pune, Kolhapur, Nanded, Nandurbar, and Nashik will see thunderstorms with lightning and light spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph in the next 3-4 hours. Take precautions while moving out, the officials said.