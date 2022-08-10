Mumbai: Heavy traffic congestion on Western Express Highway irks commuters

Due to bad roads on the southbound Western Expressway, vehicular movement is slow on the Vakola Bridge to Milan subway, Mumbai traffic police tweeted

Traffic jam on WEH. Pic/Ashish Rane

On Wednesday morning, massive traffic congestion was seen on Western Express Highway in Mumbai.

“Due to bad roads on the southbound Western Expressway, vehicular movement is slow on the Vakola Bridge to Milan subway,” Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

Also read: Mumbai News LIVE Updates: Massive traffic congestion seen on Western Express Highway



Twitter users expressed their disappointment by sharing traffic jam videos and pictures on the social media platform. “Absolutely terrible traffic on South bound Western Express Highway... 90 minutes and counting from Times of India office to airport,” a user tweeted.

Absolutely terrible traffic on South bound western express Highway... 90 minutes and counting from Times of India to airport@MTPHereToHelp @RoadsOfMumbai @mumbaimatterz — Ash Agarwal (@Ash3108) August 10, 2022

"Daily wastage of 1 hour of time on bad state of road due to patholes on Santacruz Western Express Highway bridge," said another user.

@CMOMaharashtra @Devendra_Office @mybmc @nitin_gadkari daily wastage of 1 hour of time on bad state of road due to patholes on Santacruz Western Express Highway bridge. pic.twitter.com/nNwCortp3h — Sanjay Karia (@SanjayKaria6) August 10, 2022