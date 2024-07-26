Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Representative Image

Listen to this article Water stock of lakes that supply water to Mumbai at 71.02 per cent x 00:00

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the combined lake levels of the seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are now at 71.02 per cent. On Thursday, the BMC reported that the collective water level had reached 10,27,925 million litres or 71.02 per cent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city gets water from seven reservoirs: Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data supplied by the city authorities, Tansa's water level is 99.61 per cent.

Portable water stock is accessible in Middle Vaitarna (63.32 per cent), Upper Vaitarna (34.13 per cent), and Bhatsa (64.09 per cent). Meanwhile, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi lakes have 100 per cent usable water levels.

🚰 मुंबईला पाणीपुरवठा करणाऱ्या ७ जलाशयांचा आज सकाळी ६ वाजेपर्यंतचा अहवाल

---

🚰 Report of water stock in the seven lakes, supplying water to Mumbai, till 6am today.#MumbaiRains#MyBMCUpdate pic.twitter.com/xdd0QztGHC — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 26, 2024

— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2024

On Thursday, the Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes began overflowing after the city was battered with incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, Tansa Lake began overflowing on Wednesday evening, according to the BMC. The lake overflowed at about 4 pm on Wednesday, increasing the water storage in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in just 24 hours.

According to a mid-day report, the catchment area for all seven rains received more than 60 millimetres of rain between July 23 and 24. Upper Vaitarna Lake received the maximum recorded rainfall of 115 mm.

According to the article, the Tansa Lake, located in Thane's Shahpur area, feeds roughly 400 million litres of water to Mumbai. In 2023, the lake overflowed on July 26.

The lake overflowed twice, on July 14, 2022 and July 22, 2021. Tansa Lake has a total capacity of 1.45 lakh million litres.

Tulsi Lake, one of two lakes that supply water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began overflowing at about 8:30 am on July 20. This is a repeat of last year's incident, when the lake began to overflow on July 20, 2023, at 1:28 pm, according to the civic agency in a statement.