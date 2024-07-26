Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Water stock of lakes that supply water to Mumbai at 7102 per cent

Water stock of lakes that supply water to Mumbai at 71.02 per cent

Updated on: 26 July,2024 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

Representative Image

According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the combined lake levels of the seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai are now at 71.02 per cent. On Thursday, the BMC reported that the collective water level had reached 10,27,925 million litres or 71.02 per cent.


The city gets water from seven reservoirs: Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.



According to data supplied by the city authorities, Tansa's water level is 99.61 per cent.


Portable water stock is accessible in Middle Vaitarna (63.32 per cent), Upper Vaitarna (34.13 per cent), and Bhatsa (64.09 per cent). Meanwhile, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi lakes have 100 per cent usable water levels.

On Thursday, the Vihar and Modak Sagar lakes began overflowing after the city was battered with incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, Tansa Lake began overflowing on Wednesday evening, according to the BMC. The lake overflowed at about 4 pm on Wednesday, increasing the water storage in all seven reservoirs by 17 days in just 24 hours.

According to a mid-day report, the catchment area for all seven rains received more than 60 millimetres of rain between July 23 and 24. Upper Vaitarna Lake received the maximum recorded rainfall of 115 mm.

According to the article, the Tansa Lake, located in Thane's Shahpur area, feeds roughly 400 million litres of water to Mumbai. In 2023, the lake overflowed on July 26.

The lake overflowed twice, on July 14, 2022 and July 22, 2021. Tansa Lake has a total capacity of 1.45 lakh million litres.

Tulsi Lake, one of two lakes that supply water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), began overflowing at about 8:30 am on July 20. This is a repeat of last year's incident, when the lake began to overflow on July 20, 2023, at 1:28 pm, according to the civic agency in a statement.

