The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday said the water supply to several areas of Thane will be affected for four days starting February 21 as the civic body will undertake work of removing leakage from one of its main network lines.

According to TMC, during this period, only 50 percent of water will be supplied to the city. The civic body has planned to supply water in the city by zoning method during this period.

As a result, water supply will be cut for at least 12 to 24 hours in each zone, the TMC said in a statement.

The civic body said that from February 21 water supply will not be available to Ghodbunder Road, Balkum, Bramhand, Dhokali, Kolshet, Manpada, Azad Nagar, Patlipada, Waghbil, Vijay Nagri, Kasarvadvali and Ovala Bhayanderpada from 9am to 9pm.

Supply will remain shut for the next 12 hours from 9pm to Gandhinagar, Surkar Pada, Unnati, Siddanchal, Jail, Saket, Ritu Park, Rustomjee, Kalwa, Kharegaon, Atakoneshwar Nagar, Raghukul and some parts of Mumbra.

On February 22, from 9 am to 9 pm, during these 12 hours, water supply will remain shut off in Siddheshwar, Samtanagar, Dosti, Akriti, Johnson, Eternity.

Some parts of Gandhinagar, Unnati, Siddanchal, Jail, Saket, Ritu Park, Rustomjee, Kalwa, Kharegaon, Atakoneshwar Nagar, Raghukul, Mumbra will face cuts for the next 12 hours from 9pm.

On Thursday, February 23, from 9 am to 9 pm, during these 24 hours, water supply will remain shut in the areas of Indiranagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Kisannagar, Srinagar, Shantinagar, Ramnagar, Rupadevipada, Savarkar Nagar, Dawlenagar, Ambewadi, Perera Nagar, Jhanjenagar, Sathe Nagar, Kailasnagar, Bhatwadi.

While, Siddheshwar, Samtanagar, Dosti, Akriti, Johnson, Eternity will face cuts for 12 hours starting Thursday from 9am.

Ghodbunder Road, Majivada, Balkum, Bramhand, Dhokali, Kolshet, Manpada, Azad Nagar, Patlipada, Waghbeel, Vijay Nagri, Kasarvadvali, Ovala Bhayanderpada will face water cuts for 12 hours from 9 pm on February 23.

On Friday, February 24, the water will be shut from 9 am to 9pm. During this period, water supply will remain shut in Siddheshwar, Samtanagar, Dosti, Akriti, Johnson, Eternity areas. While the water supply will be shut for the next 12 hours starting 9 pm in the areas of Ghodbunder Road, Majivada, Balkum, Bramhand, Dhokali, Kolshet, Manpada, Azad Nagar, Patlipada, Waghbeel, Vijay Nagri, Kasarvadvali, Ovala Bhayanderpada.

The civic body has warned residents of supply to be available at low pressure for the next two days even after the shutdown ends and appealed to stock adequate water.