We are reeling under severe work pressure, say head constables and ASI rank officers

Filing FIRs and charge sheets along with routine work is too much, leads to delays, they say

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in March passed an order allowing head constable to ASI-rank officers to file FIRs along with their routine duty. File pic

There's too much work pressure, say head constables to assistant sub-inspector rank officers in the city. Some of them have also approached NGOs working for the welfare of police personnel. Three months ago Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey passed an order, making changes in the police department to facilitate smooth functioning, and allowed head constables to ASI-level officers to register FIRs along with their other work.

This move has increased the burden as these officers have filed more than 15,000 cases of driving on the wrong side across the city over the past three months, but most charge sheets are still pending. One of the major reasons behind the delay is that these officers were not tasked with filing FIRs earlier and hence have to take help from senior-rank officers for the same. In addition, they have their regular duty in mobile vans, administration department, detection and other departments.

Mohan Todkar, who works for police welfare and runs the Retired Police Sanghatana of Mumbai, told mid-day, “We are receiving complaints from many head constables to ASI rank officers that they are not able to complete their work due to pressure. If a head constable who works in the property seized department is also sitting in the station house to file FIRs, that’s double the duty.”

Show full article