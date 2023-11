The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, promising a caste survey and a slew of schemes for farmers and youth, including 10 lakh job opportunities, and a new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level

File Photo

Listen to this article 'We make promises which we can fulfil': Kharge after Congress releases manifesto for Rajasthan polls x 00:00

Congress President Mallikarhjun Kharge Tuesday said that all promises made in the Rajasthan election manifesto will be fulfilled on formation of the Congress government. “We make promises which we can fulfil,” he asserted.

Accusing the prime minister and BJP of lacking in commitment, Kharge said despite the fact that Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat for over 13 years and is the prime minister for the last nine years, there are many "shortcomings" in Gujarat even today and the reason is "lack of commitment".

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are many shortcomings in Gujarat where a person remained the chief minister for 13 years and the same person is the prime minister.The reason (for shortcomings) is lack of commitment,” he said.

Also read: BJP's goal is to further propagate agenda of RSS: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge rejected the allegation that he had abused the prime minister's father, dubbing him as 'Jhooto ka Sardar' (leader of liars). Modi tries to gain sympathy by putting words in others' mouths, he claimed.

The Congress released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, promising a caste survey and a slew of schemes for farmers and youth, including 10 lakh job opportunities, and a new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level.

News wire PTI reported that among other announcements, the manifesto promised doubling the amount for beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh annually and interest-free loan up to Rs 5 lakh to small traders.

The party also promised reservation to minorities on basis of their population after the caste census.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, chairman of the manifesto committee CP Joshi and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot jointly released the manifesto at the party office here.

Highlighting the salient points of the manifesto, Joshi said the Congress wants to create a cadre of Panchayati Raj like state and central services and a new policy for recruitment at the panchayat level will be brought. He said 10 lakh jobs will be created and four lakh among them will be in the government sector.

For farmers, interest-free loan up to Rs 2 lakh will be given from cooperative banks and MSP will be given as per the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations.

The party promised 150-day employment under MGNREGA in place of present 125 days annually, inclusion of taxi drivers in Gig Workers Act, Accountability and Auto Service Delivery Act for accountable and good governance, formation of inclusive policy think tank and monthly honorarium to Panchayati Raj public representatives.

The manifesto lists seven guarantees that have already been announced by Gehlot, which include an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to women head of family, LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to 1.05 crore families, purchase of dung from cattle rearers for Rs 2 per kg, law for old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees, laptop or tablet to students taking admission in government colleges, insurance cover up to Rs 15 lakh per family to compensate losses due to natural calamities and school education in English medium. (With inputs from PTI)