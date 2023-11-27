“We will make his movement difficult in the state”: Man warns Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal against opposing Maratha reservation

Jadhav, a member of the Swarajya Sanghatana, warned that if Bhujbal continued to oppose the Marathas' demand for quota, they would make his movements in the state challenging

Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal. File pic

A member of a Maratha outfit staged a protest on Monday at a government guest house in Pune where Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal was lodging. The protester, identified as Dhananjay Jadhav, boldly approached Bhujbal's parked car at the Circuit House in the Bund Garden area, raising slogans demanding the minister's support for the Maratha community's reservation agitation.

Jadhav, a member of the Swarajya Sanghatana, warned that if Bhujbal continued to oppose the Marathas' demand for quota, they would make his movements in the state challenging. Despite the tense situation, Jadhav clarified that he had no intention of causing damage to the minister's car.

The police quickly intervened and removed Jadhav from the scene. Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone II, Smartana Patil, confirmed the incident, stating that Jadhav had raised slogans near Bhujbal's unoccupied car at the Circuit House. Bhujbal's supporters present at the location raised objections to Jadhav's entry.

Bhujbal, a prominent leader from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), has been vocal about maintaining the existing reservations for OBCs while addressing the Maratha quota issue. He has also criticized Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange for some of his recent statements.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Jadhav explained that his outfit had been urging Bhujbal to support the Maratha community's agitation for quota. He reiterated that if the minister persisted in opposing their cause, they would make his movement in the state difficult.

"We are requesting Bhujbal and if he does not stop his opposition to Maratha community's agitation for quota which is led by Manoj Jarange Patil, we will make his movement in the state difficult. I reiterated this by going near his car," he said.

Bhujbal on Friday, November 17, reiterated that the existing reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) should not be curtailed while giving reservation to the Marathas. Bhujbal also hit out at Maratha activist Manoj Jarange over his recent statements.

While speaking at a rally of OBC communities, the NCP leader asked how suddenly a number of records showing Marathas as belonging to the Kunbi caste were being found.

Chhagan Bhujbal and several other prominent OBC leaders including Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar, Rajesh Rathod, BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar, Prakash Shendge and Mahadev Jankar attended the 'OBC Bhatke Vimukt Jaat Aarakshan Bachao Yalgaar Sabha' (rally for saving the reservation of OBCs and Nomadic Tribes) at Ambad in Jalna district of Maharashtra. (With inputs from PTI)