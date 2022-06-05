Breaking News
I haven’t still hugged Vidhie. I’ll need court permission for that: Indrani Mukerjea
Hyderabad rape case: Fourth accused arrested, one still absconding
Delhi Court extends police custody of Lawrence Bishnoi for 5 days, to take him to Rajasthan
Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma from primary membership, expels Naveen Kumar Jindal over inflammatory remarks against minorities
Ensure single-use plastic ban by end of June: Centre
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > We will support Kashmiri Pandits, our doors are open for them: Aaditya Thackeray

We will support Kashmiri Pandits, our doors are open for them: Aaditya Thackeray

Updated on: 05 June,2022 06:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

On the recent killings of Hindus in the Kashmir Valley, Thackeray said, 'The situation in Kashmir is deeply concerning'

We will support Kashmiri Pandits, our doors are open for them: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic


Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on June 4 expressed concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the recent targeted killings in the union territory and termed the situation 'deeply concerning'.

He further said that the doors of Maharashtra are always open for Kashmiri Pandits.




Speaking to ANI on the recent killings of Hindus in the Kashmir Valley, Thackeray said, "The situation in Kashmir is deeply concerning. It's unfortunate that the situation is repeating again. We expect the Government of India to take strong measures to ensure their protection."


Show full article

aaditya thackeray shiv sena jammu and kashmir kashmir national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK