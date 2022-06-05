We will support Kashmiri Pandits, our doors are open for them: Aaditya Thackeray

On the recent killings of Hindus in the Kashmir Valley, Thackeray said, 'The situation in Kashmir is deeply concerning'

Aaditya Thackeray. File Pic

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on June 4 expressed concern over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the aftermath of the recent targeted killings in the union territory and termed the situation 'deeply concerning'.

He further said that the doors of Maharashtra are always open for Kashmiri Pandits.

Speaking to ANI on the recent killings of Hindus in the Kashmir Valley, Thackeray said, "The situation in Kashmir is deeply concerning. It's unfortunate that the situation is repeating again. We expect the Government of India to take strong measures to ensure their protection."

