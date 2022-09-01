Weather update: Light rainfall or thundershowers likely in Mumbai today, says BMC

IMD on Wednesday stated that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is expected in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli

Amid the 10-day Ganeshotsav, Mumbaikars are likely to witness light rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that light rainfall or thundershowers is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is expected in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli on September 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.02 metre is expected at 2.46 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 0.82 metre is likely to occur at 8.48 pm on September 1.

According to the IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1615.5 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 2097.8 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23.8°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.8°C.

