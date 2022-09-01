Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
Is someone lying about swine flu numbers in Mumbai?
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuffe Parade
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Weather update Light rainfall or thundershowers likely in Mumbai today says BMC

Weather update: Light rainfall or thundershowers likely in Mumbai today, says BMC

Updated on: 01 September,2022 10:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

IMD on Wednesday stated that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is expected in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli

Weather update: Light rainfall or thundershowers likely in Mumbai today, says BMC

Representative Pic


Amid the 10-day Ganeshotsav, Mumbaikars are likely to witness light rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that light rainfall or thundershowers is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday.


Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is expected in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli on September 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.02 metre is expected at 2.46 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 0.82 metre is likely to occur at 8.48 pm on September 1.


Also Read: Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins

According to the IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1615.5 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 2097.8 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 32.2°C, while the minimum temperature will be 23.8°C. 

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.4°C, while the minimum temperature will be 24.8°C.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai weather mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai news brihanmumbai municipal corporation

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK