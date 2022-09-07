Weather update: Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers likely in Mumbai today, says BMC

A high tide of 3.49 metre is expected at 9.41 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.92 metre is likely to occur at 3.50 pm

Representative Image

Amid the 10-day Ganeshotsav, Mumbaikars are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers is expected in Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.49 metre is expected at 9.41 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.92 metre is likely to occur at 3.50 pm on September 7.

Also Read: Mumbai: Water stock in seven reservoirs rise to 98.15 per cent

According to the IMD Mumbai, from June 1 the Colaba observatory recorded a total rainfall of 1688.3 mm, while the Santacruz observatory recorded a total rainfall of 2200.2 mm.

The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast has stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will hover around 31.6°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26.2°C.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 30.8°C, while the minimum temperature will be 27°C.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal