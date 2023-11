City’s AQI improved to 97 on Sunday; heavy rain alert for Thane, Palghar districts

The unseasonal rain lowered temperatures in the city. Pic/Atul Kamble

According to a senior official from IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, “A trough has developed in the Bay of Bengal and it is currently moving towards the Maharashtra coastline. This movement is anticipated to bring rainfall to several coastal districts, including parts of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.