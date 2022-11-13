Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Communicate as per the situation; don’t be blunt when diplomacy is needed. Make the most of your advantages while networking.

Relationship Tip: Those in an online relationship should avoid embarrassing acts. Do not jump to conclusions.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

The key to success is responding calmly from a centered space and keeping ego at bay. Respond to important messages as promptly as possible.

Relationship Tip: Those in long distance relationships need to take extra efforts to communicate. It’s a positive time for all relationships.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Use your advantages while interacting with bosses and seniors. Stick to a budget while shopping, and be sure of what you really want.

Relationship Tip: Misunderstandings can be cleared quickly if you wish. Be clear about your expectations from other people.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Pull yourself out of apathy or boredom, and work with situations as they present. Fulfil your responsibilities even if you would rather not.

Relationship Tip: Don’t let misunderstandings compromise your friendship. An elder in the family may need extra attention.





Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

A project or situation would need a shift in perspective if you are stuck. Avoid getting into legal complications.

Relationship Tip: Check your information before confronting with anyone. Singles who met someone new should take the equation slowly and be alert for red flags.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Use all the networking opportunities and be prepared with a goal in mind. Self-employed people must follow their budgets.

Relationship Tip: Clear communication is essential, keep emotions aside if a situation that needs to be dealt. Avoid spending time with negative people.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Do not make impulsive financial decisions based on appearances or hard sell. Avoid going to extremes in your diet and fitness routine – find a sustainable balance.

Relationship Tip: Avoid family gossip and drama as much as possible. Make time for elders in the family, and communicate with them.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Those with unstable finances need to take a little extra care with expenses. Avoid arguments at work, and put forth your side calmly.

Relationship Tip: Let go of equations that have reached its’ end. Handle manipulative people intelligently instead of allowing them to wind you up.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Focus on what you can control, rather than what is out of your control. Avoid taking a loan unless you are absolutely sure you can pay it off.

Relationship Tip: Avoid any ego standoffs just because you want to prove yourself right. Think very carefully taking relationship decisions.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

A situation could need a specialist opinion, avoid rushing into it prematurely. Be prepared before a meeting, interview or negotiation.

Relationship Tip: An impulsive reaction could complicate a situation. Don’t let a traditional approach to become rigidity.





Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Don’t allow doubts to get the better of you, even if you feel restricted by the situation. Be mindful while dealing with family finances.

Relationship Tip: Do not get influenced by others opinions. Think carefully if you need to take any relationship decision.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Have clear goals before investing. Follow protocol at work, especially while working on documents or presentations.

Relationship Tip: Express yourself honestly, to solve issues. Those with huge social circles should be selective about the friends they spend time with.





