Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Listen to your intuition if you need to make an important decision. Avoid extremes in lifestyle choices, even if they seem like enjoyable options.

Career Tip: Focus on what you have. Pay attention to your senior’s advices, even if their opinion is challenging.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

View situations from all perspectives to make decision. Avoid risky investments, even if you are promised high returns.

Career Tip: Businesspersons might want to use their business network efficiently. Its a positive time to negotiate and sign contracts.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Do not communicate impulsively, as you could put yourself in an awkward situation. Focus on investments rather than unnecessary expenses.

Career Tip: Those in the manufacturing industry must stick to deadlines, especially with international clients. Be mindful while interacting with bosses.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Singles open to an arranged match should stay open to meeting new people. Stick to a budget while leisure spending.

Career Tip: Stick to a routine and be disciplined even if you would rather procrastinate the day away. Respond to all emails and messages promptly.





Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Singles, be sure about your needs, and don’t ‘settle’ with someone without a connection. Those with high blood pressure or heart related ailment, be careful.

Career Tip: Any challenge at work is an opportunity if you handle correctly. Pay attention to your impression on the boss.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Thoughtless words can lead to a stressful situation; don’t let emotions get the better of you. Make most of the situations rather than expecting the perfect ones.

Career Tip: Avoid gossips with your colleagues. Stick to budgets and make the most of the resources available to you.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Challenging situation can be managed by breaking it into small parts. Impulsive reactions can complicate situations; get information before responding.

Career Tip: Small opportunities can have more potential than you think. An impulsive decision could come back to haunt you.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be mindful of expenses and avoid wanting to own something just because others own it. This is a good time to learn a new skill.

Career Tip: Time management is essential if you have responsibilities. This is a positive time to have

clients abroad or expand your network.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Make sure you are prepared before rushing into a situation. Listen to your intuition if you feel you need to make lifestyle changes.

Career Tip: Plug financial drains and stick to budgets. Be careful about interactions online, even if it is a casual exchange with a colleague.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Knowing when to walk away from a situation, or tackle it head on is important. Be clear about your goals while investing.

Career Tip: Follow company’s protocols and guidelines if you are unsure about dealing with a situation. This is a positive time for businesspersons.





Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Find balance in relationships and friendships. This is a good time to deal with family finances. Take care of your health and get enough sleep.

Career Tip: Handle delays or glitches in best possible ways. Keep communication clear and precise; don’t get manipulated.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

This is a positive time for creative projects, even if it’s a hobby. Keep in touch with friends who live in other cities and abroad.

Career Tip: Be mindful of cultural differences if you work with international clients. Advice from a senior would be practical—it is upto you to implement it.





