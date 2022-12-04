Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you this week? Well, we've got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Don’t allow past situations to influence your decisions. Avoid over training as you could sprain your back.

Life Tip: A breakthrough could be imminent, do not give up prematurely. Stay consistent, disciplined, and be willing to adapt new ways.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Choose words wisely while interacting with seniors at work and older family members. This is a positive time for both professional and personal partnerships.

Life Tip: Redirect energy if you are at an impasse in a situation. At times changing course is the best option, even if you want to give up.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Reacting before completely knowing would complicate situations. Do not make a decision if you are unsure of your options, or confused.

Life Tip: Clear all the clutter, and release what does not support you. Simplify your life without compromising on important things.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Make relationship decisions after having complete clarity. Speak out when you have to; avoid losing temper or getting emotional.

Life Tip: Trust your intuition and go with it, even if it does not make sense. Know that there is a higher force guiding you, if you choose to listen.





Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Handle past situations with intuition. Don’t make promises you can’t fulfil or don’t want to keep.

Life Tip: Small steps towards your goal will add up over time. Do not rush–everything happens at the right time in the right manner.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Make efforts to reconnect with friends or relatives you have not been in touch. Take decisions while considering long term outcomes.

Life Tip: Follow your intuition and be honest with yourself. Learn from others experiences, and use their wisdom to make better choices.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Give attention to relationships; do not let mindless words create a rift. Be optimistic, but do not take career risks unnecessarily.

Life Tip: Take support when needed, don’t try to control or manipulate situations that you cannot control.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Pay attention to details at work, recheck documents and presentations. Flexibility and willingness to correct course will help you solve any impasse.

Life Tip: Release the old and familiar; embrace new challenges and ways of functioning. Set your sight on the future instead of

the past.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Be mindful about your interactions with clients; you could say things that you might regret. Look for solutions, don’t stress about challenges.

Life Tip: Focus on things you are grateful for, especially in moments of discomfort, or when you are overwhelmed by circumstances.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Avoid arguments over situations that do not have a solution. Handle family finances and investments with caution.

Life Tip: Keep going and do not let yourself get diverted from the goals. Often things get tough just before

a breakthrough.





Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

It’s a good time to take stock and let go what no longer serves a purpose. Focus on investments rather than any unnecessary spending.

Life Tip: Ground yourself with essential things. Focus on important things rather than wasting precious time on unnecessary things.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Stay away from situations that don’t involve you; focus on your life and goals. Avoid financial risks; stick to safe investment options.

Life Tip: Rest and give yourself some space, spend time doing nothing. At times, we get answers when we are in a state of complete relaxation.





CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 1 + 1 Submit Request