Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness today? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Be clear when you have multiple options. Pay attention while driving; you could be accident prone.

Relationship Tip: Impulsive behavior complicates matters. Step back and consider your responses to handle conflicts in a better way.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Be wise with your words while interacting with boss. Handle finances with a balanced outlook; do not give in to quick money ways.

Relationship Tip: Don’t let ego get the better of you, even if you can justify it. Pay attention to your equation with family members.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

It’s a good time to work on a new skill, or take your hobby you already practice to the next level. Make well thought out financial decisions.

Relationship Tip: Be careful about what you say online, as you could be misunderstood. Singles should be sure about what they are looking for.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Ensure your accounts are in order and consolidated for quick reference. Look at past examples if you are dealing with a legal matter.

Relationship Tip: Use your advantages to deal with relationship issues. Open and clear communication would prevent complications in future.





Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Be careful with who you trust, give information to people on a need to know basis. Choose carefully from investment options.

Relationship Tip: Pay attention to relationships; don’t take people for granted. Take responsibility to keep relationships harmonious.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Stay updated with technology and other skills needed at work. If dealing with property matters, ensure that all documents are in place.

Relationship Tip: Keep communicating; don’t use the excuse of being busy. Focus on people who matter if you have many friends.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

A calculated risk could work well if you handle the situation intelligently. Avoid disagreements with your boss and seniors.

Relationship Tip: Stagnant equations would need extra effort from your side. Try and see the other persons’ point of view if you have

a disagreement.







Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Don’t hesitate to take prompt actions when needed. Use your advantages to deal with legal situations.

Relationship Tip: Be wary of a relative you know gossips and manipulates situations. Advice from a trusted friend would be something you should give serious thought.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

New idea needs clarity and more work before it is actually viable. Do not spend more than you can afford to, and avoid risky investments.

Relationship Tip: There are times when diplomacy is better than blunt honesty. Make the efforts, if you are getting distant with a close friend.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Easy way out may feel like the best solution, but may not give a long term solution. Do what is right, even if it seems like the difficult choice.

Relationship Tip: Don’t give unsolicited advice; avoid situations that don’t involve you. Listen with empathy rather than dispassionately solving the problem.





Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be open to the changes you know you need. Stay mindful about spending money, especially while making discretionary purchases.

Relationship Tip: Understand all the point of views before making judgments. Avoid being with people who gossip.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Give your best and make efforts to improve yourself. Don’t take situations personally, and stay away from conflict at work.

Relationship Tip: Do your part to keep relationships healthy and harmonious. Singles may prefer to date around rather than be serious with one person.





