Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Take extra care of yourself; do not neglect any health issue. Be mindful while spending if you have a limited budget.

Career Tip: If you have a micromanaging boss, handle situations from a different perspective. Break complex projects down to smaller steps.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Handle property matters with intelligence, don’t allow yourself to get browbeaten. Make all lifestyle changes from a holistic perspective.

Career Tip: Maintain a cordial equation with colleagues without getting too personal. Those on a minimal budget need to be best in all circumstances.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Understand situations properly before making decisions. Do not take responsibilities more than you know you can handle.

Career Tip: Deal with your boss effectively, without being manipulative. This is a positive time for international projects, and taking business to the next level.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Avoid investments that promise quick returns. Handle sensitive situations with love and understanding if you have an adolescent child.

Career Tip: Be clear about tasks at hand; ask if you are unsure. Focus on your strengths rather than what you consider as weakness.





Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Find the right balance; do not allow yourself to get limited by the past. Consciously stick to a budget while shopping.

Career Tip: Change the way you handle a situation if your current method is not working effectively. Be mindful about what you say to colleagues.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Take advice from someone you trust if you have many options and can’t make a decision. It’s a good time to make lifestyle changes if you feel like changing.

Career Tip: Make sure your follow up is prompt with clients. If you have a home-based business, do not let apathy get better of you.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Let your intuition guide you about situations. This is a positive time for property matters but make practical decisions.

Career Tip: Businesspersons and professionals need to carefully think through the choices. Make use of the advantages while dealing with competitors.







Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Let go of negativity from the past. Don’t repeat patterns that no longer work. Speak up, but in a polite and positive manner.

Career Tip: Do not let self-doubt get the better of you. Freelancers and self-employed professionals should make the best of the situation they are in.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Don’t ignore niggling doubts or strong intuitions, even if it seems out of context. Avoid making risky investments, even if they seem sure shot.

Career Tip: A colleague could not be trustworthy; be very careful about what you say at work. Try and expand your networking base.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Work on your health and fitness levels; do not strain or over diet. Keep away from legal complications, even if it means short term difficulties.

Career Tip: Be clear about long term goals if you have multiple options. Stick to budgets, and find creative ways to make the most of your resources.





Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

If you underwent challenging times; look at new situations through the lessons learnt. Don’t go over budget while making large purchases.

Career Tip: Work around legal complications as best as possible. This is a positive time for creative and artistic professionals.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Keep in touch with friends over the world. Follow your intuition if you need to make any relationship decisions.

Career Tip: A colleagues’ opinion could confuse you, if you are unsure about a situation. Those with an e-commerce business are in a positive phase.





