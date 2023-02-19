Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you this week? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Work within the circumstances you find yourself in, and make the best of the situation.

Life Tip: Find happiness in the moment, no matter what is happening in your life. Remember that you do not need to suffer to grow.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Pay attention to what you say online and in chats, as you could get misunderstood. Be mindful about your expenses.

Life Tip: Make an effort to heal any differences with other people and move on. Do whatever you need to do to make amends, and then let go.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Think before reacting to what could be a misunderstanding. Remember that words once spoken can not be taken back. This is a positive time for self employed businesspersons.

Life Tip: Be honest with yourself and willing to change what you know needs to change. Listen to your inner guidance and follow it.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Make promises and commitments only if you really intend on honouring them. Avoid over training while working out.

Life Tip: Step back and be still – you would find a depth of self awareness and peace. Try and take time out of your day to be completely quiet for a few moments.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Keep ego issues out of relationships, and engage with others with an open heart. Be mindful about what you eat if you have digestive issues.

Life Tip: Step up and do what you need to, even if it is challenging. Growth happens beyond our comfort zone.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

This is a good time to work on changing habits and taking yourself to the next level. Be clear about what outcome you want before making decision.

Life Tip: Release the old and welcome the new. This can be the start of a new beginning. Do not be afraid of the unknown.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Avoid getting caught up in unnecessary arguments and disputes. Accept advice and help from a friend if you know you can trust them blindly.

Life Tip: The power of choice is yours. Do not allow yourself to get restricted by the expectations of others and society. Be willing to stand up for yourself.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

This is a positive time for finances and investments as long as you make informed choices. Work on improving your health from a holistic perspective.

Life Tip: Don’t hold onto old ways of looking at the world and limited thinking. See the world with a fresh perspective unencumbered by the past.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Deal with any issues at work, even minor ones very promptly. This is a good time for those who want to expand their personal and professional network.

Life Tip: Zoom out and look at the larger picture while dealing with situations. Do not get bogged down or distracted by petty details.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Be very clear about what you need to make any lifestyle or even career based changes. Do not many responsibilities on yourself.

Life Tip: Thriving is also a state of mind, and the more you throw yourself into what life sends your way, the more abundance you will attract.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Ignoring an issue will not make it go away, and the solution may not be something you want to implement. Respond to emails and messages.

Life Tip: Trust that life has a plan, even if it does not seem like it sometimes. Always listen to your heart.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Focus on what needs to be done, rather than worrying about recognition or any type of gain. Be careful with legal matters. and handle it swiftly.

Life Tip: Let go of limitations, and handle situations from a positive perspective. Release both physical as well as mental clutter and do not look back.





