Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Think before speaking if you have a difference of opinion with colleagues. Stick to conservative investments.

Relationship tip: Those with a large social circle may have to choose whom to spend time with. Be mindful while talking with elders.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Learn from the past, and stop yourself from repeating old habits. Reread any documents before signing or sending them.

Relationship tip: Maintain a practical approach towards relationships. Any neglect can lead to resentment. Make time for the elders in the family.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Put in your best at work, even while doing mundane tasks. Those with heart problems or high blood pressure related health issues need to take extra care of themselves.

Relationship tip: Avoid talking about others, as what you say can be used against you. A friend may need help, and you need to be very clear if you want anything in return.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Listen to advice from someone who you trust and has guided you well in the past. This is a good time for creative projects and businesses for the future.

Relationship tip: Fulfil your responsibilities and make an effort to maintain a positive equation with everyone. Be kind to the elders.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Avoid getting into unnecessary conflict with colleagues. Money management is important if you are planning a large purchase in the future.

Relationship tip: Address small issues and do not let resentment go out of control. Relationships may require extra effort.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Resolve stressful situations in a calm manner. This is a good time for self-employed businesspersons who are negotiating a new contract.

Relationship tip: Be very diplomatic if asked for an opinion. Keep opinions to yourself. Do not talk about extended family situations that do not involve you.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Be mindful if you need to make a choice, and do not let fears or negativity get the better of you. Think before making any financial decisions.

Relationship tip: Handle any negative people around you in a firm, but gentle manner. Avoid people who only have time for you when they want something from you.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Use advantages you have wisely, and at the right moment. Try to maintain a regular sleep routine and make sure you get enough sleep every night.

Relationship tip: Try and stay out of any quarrels at home or with others. Those who are in a committed relationship may want to take it to the next level.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

A situation may not be as complicated or stressful as you think, and you would be able to find a solution if you step back and think clearly.

Relationship tip: Focus on the future, do not let the past guide you. It is a positive time for those who want to take their relationship to the next level.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Be very careful if you plan to handle a situation in an unorthodox manner. Work within situations as they are, and do your best.

Relationship tip: Clarify situations before jumping to conclusions. Try not to show irritation if you have to be around annoying people.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Avoid taking on too much responsibility. It may leave you burnt out. Be mindful with finances and avoid spending unnecessarily.

Relationship tip: Make time for your school and childhood friends. Those who are in a committed relationship might want to take it to the next level.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Use your advantages very carefully and at the right time. Look at the situation from all angles if you need to make an important decision.

Relationship tip: Make decisions based on love and compassion rather than ego. Singles should avoid anyone who has too many admirers.





