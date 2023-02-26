Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces
Aparna Bose
Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.
Aries
March 21 – April 19
Think before speaking if you have a difference of opinion with colleagues. Stick to conservative investments.
Relationship tip: Those with a large social circle may have to choose whom to spend time with. Be mindful while talking with elders.
Taurus
April 20 – May 20
Learn from the past, and stop yourself from repeating old habits. Reread any documents before signing or sending them.
Relationship tip: Maintain a practical approach towards relationships. Any neglect can lead to resentment. Make time for the elders in the family.
Gemini
May 21 – June 20
Put in your best at work, even while doing mundane tasks. Those with heart problems or high blood pressure related health issues need to take extra care of themselves.
Relationship tip: Avoid talking about others, as what you say can be used against you. A friend may need help, and you need to be very clear if you want anything in return.
Cancer
June 21 – July 22
Listen to advice from someone who you trust and has guided you well in the past. This is a good time for creative projects and businesses for the future.
Relationship tip: Fulfil your responsibilities and make an effort to maintain a positive equation with everyone. Be kind to the elders.
Leo
July 23 – Aug 22
Avoid getting into unnecessary conflict with colleagues. Money management is important if you are planning a large purchase in the future.
Relationship tip: Address small issues and do not let resentment go out of control. Relationships may require extra effort.
Virgo
Aug 23 – Sept 22
Resolve stressful situations in a calm manner. This is a good time for self-employed businesspersons who are negotiating a new contract.
Relationship tip: Be very diplomatic if asked for an opinion. Keep opinions to yourself. Do not talk about extended family situations that do not involve you.
Libra
Sept 23 – Oct 22
Be mindful if you need to make a choice, and do not let fears or negativity get the better of you. Think before making any financial decisions.
Relationship tip: Handle any negative people around you in a firm, but gentle manner. Avoid people who only have time for you when they want something from you.
Scorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Use advantages you have wisely, and at the right moment. Try to maintain a regular sleep routine and make sure you get enough sleep every night.
Relationship tip: Try and stay out of any quarrels at home or with others. Those who are in a committed relationship may want to take it to the next level.
Sagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
A situation may not be as complicated or stressful as you think, and you would be able to find a solution if you step back and think clearly.
Relationship tip: Focus on the future, do not let the past guide you. It is a positive time for those who want to take their relationship to the next level.
Capricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Be very careful if you plan to handle a situation in an unorthodox manner. Work within situations as they are, and do your best.
Relationship tip: Clarify situations before jumping to conclusions. Try not to show irritation if you have to be around annoying people.
Aquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Avoid taking on too much responsibility. It may leave you burnt out. Be mindful with finances and avoid spending unnecessarily.
Relationship tip: Make time for your school and childhood friends. Those who are in a committed relationship might want to take it to the next level.
Pisces
Feb 19 – March 21
Use your advantages very carefully and at the right time. Look at the situation from all angles if you need to make an important decision.
Relationship tip: Make decisions based on love and compassion rather than ego. Singles should avoid anyone who has too many admirers.