Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Be very clear about your goals, and remain focused. This is a positive time for those who want to take their relationship to the next level.

Career tip: Taking the easy way out if you have to deal with an issue might only complicate matters more.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Focus on situations as they are, rather than hoping for perfect circumstances. Step back and make choices.

Career tip: Be very mindful about what you say, both online and offline. Avoid getting into controversial discussions at work and just focus on the job provided.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Be very firm if you need to put your point across, but be sure to remain polite. Do not take people who you know love to gossip at face value.

Career tip: Handle any changes in your organization with equanimity, and continue to do your work to the best of your ability. Make any decisions only after thiking about it twice.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Handle family finances and investments very carefully. This is a positive time for singles, as long as they put themselves out with an open mind.

Career tip: Those who work with a team must be mindful. Treat bosses and seniors with the deference. Keep work protocol in mind.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Make the most of opportunities. Be careful with finances, especially if you are on a limited budget.

Career tip: Do not miss the smaller details, and also keep communication very clear. Be mindful while interacting with any international clients.







Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Do the best you can in the time and resources available to you. Remain focused, and do not allow yourself to get distracted.

Career tip: Any challenges can be overcome, and you care capable of handling whatever situation you find yourself in. Be mindful while interacting with the juniors.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Handle any difficult family members with consideration, but do not get manipulated. Look at all the options available before investing.

Career tip: Handle any legal issues with a lot of care and pay attention to small details. Those with international clients and projects would need to level up.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Aim for clarity about what you want. Challenging situation needs to be handled by keeping tact and diplomacy in mind.

Career tip: Avoid talking about personal matters, or gossiping at work. Do the right thing, even if it seems difficult.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Pay attention to your intuition. Handle any property matters with care, and make sure that you understand any legal processes involved.

Career tip: Letting work pile up, especially any correspondence would throw your schedule completely off. Do your best.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Handle any situation with a view to find closure. Those who need to make lifestyle changes should not try to take the easy way out.

Career tip: Deal with challenges in the best possible way. Give colleagues information strictly on a theres no need to know basis.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be mindful of the possible negative consequences. Understand the other persons’ perspective and take your time to respond.

Career tip: Do your best with what you have even if you do not get the support you need. Those who want to change jobs should not make an impulsive decision.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Traditions may feel restrictive, but you may need to follow them just to keep the peace at home. Be clear about what you want before taking a stand. Career tip: Remain calm and professional while sending out emails. Any new projects would be successful, but you need to put in a little extra hard work.





