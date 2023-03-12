Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Be mindful of what you say when you are irritated or angry. Those on a limited budget need to be extra careful about expenses.

Health tip: Older Arians need to look after their health, especially if they suffer from any ailments.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

When in doubt, stay silent till you understand the situation completely. This is a good time for investments and finances.

Health tip: Consult your doctor immediately if you feel unwell. Check for a vitamin deficiency if you have not had a health check done for a long time.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Choose very carefully if you need to make an important decision. Those who spend a lot of time online might want to limit their phone time.

Health tip: Avoid mixing different types of therapies or medications without consulting your doctor. Those who have a very busy schedule must take time out to rest and relax.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Don’t allow any doubts stop you from putting in your best. Be mindful with expenses, especially if a family member wants to borrow money.

Health tip: Listen to your intuition. Those with sensitive digestive systems need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Be careful and focused when dealing with legal issues. Think before you speak, even if you are right.

Health tip: Do your research and take a second opinion before any new treatment. Those with a sensitive immune system need to take care of themselves.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Try not to take on more responsibilities than you can handle. Any financial matter needs to be worked on promptly.

Health tip: Do not experiment with medication or alternate therapy unless you are under your doctor’s supervision. Make sure you take time out to relax.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Remain open to doing things differently if the situation needs, and listen to your intuition while making choices. This is a positive time for self-employed businesspersons.

Health tip: This is a good time to implement any lifestyle changes you need to. Making small, consistent changes will make a difference eventually.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be very mindful when interacting with authority figures. Let go of the past, and do not react out of habit.

Health tip: Put in the effort if you want to improve your health and lifestyle. Stay away from fad diets and fitness trends.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Be mindful about whom you approach for advice as you could end up feeling extremely confused. Handle any family property matters or investments with care.

Health tip: Discipline is the key to achieving health and fitness goals. Be willing to make any lifestyle changes you need to.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Recognise self-created blocks for what they are, and take necessary action. Be mindful about what you say to friends.

Health tip: Avoid consulting Dr Google if you feel unwell. Those with a chronic ailment might need to change or adjust their mediation only on the advice of their doctor.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Follow official protocol at work, even if you feel you can handle the situation differently. Avoid overspending on shopping.

Health tip: Those who workout regularly might want to modify their routine to make it more effective. Choose your personal trainer carefully.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

An impulsive reaction could cause needless stress with a partner or a close friend. Step back and assess situations holistically before responding.

Health tip: Make time for exercise no matter how busy you are. Those struggling to conceive might want to consider medical intervention.





