Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Be patient with situations that seem stuck. Think before getting into an argument over a minor issue.

Health tip: Those who spend time in the open air or workout outdoors need to make sure they keep themselves properly hydrated. Maintain a proper skincare regime.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Don’t focus on the past.This is a positive time for relationships in general, especially with close family and friends.

Health tip: Be disciplined and focused if you workout regularly. Take a little extra care if you are prone to air borne allergies.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Take extra care of a family member or friend who has a chronic illness. Be quick to make decisions and follow through without delaying.

Health tip: Health issues from your childhood could flare up again. Get a full health check-up done.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

You need to be realistic while making sound decisionns. Be willing to correct your habits if you need to or are compelled to.

Health tip: Getting the right practitioner is important. Don’t make any dramatic changes in your workout without checking with your doctor.





Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Keep egos out of the equation if you are in a relationship. Make sound financial decisions.

Health tip: You need to commit to making lifestyle changes. Stay up to date with new therapies and medication.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Making right choices and following through on them is important. Look at what you need to do from a long term perspective.

Health tip: Avoid eating junk food which might make you sick. You are accident-prone, so be careful while driving.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Watch out for red flags if you’ve met someone new. Focus on investments rather than any discretionary spending. Remember to be mindful of your finances.

Health tip: Research well if you want to try out an alternate therapy that is quite expensive.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Remain focused and do not allow yourself to get distracted. Let go of any need to control outcomes.

Health tip: This is a good time to work on improving habits, especially your eating patterns.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Setting priorities and managing time would be helpful if you have a large amount of responsibilities. Avoid making financial decisions emotionally.

Health tip: Make appropriate lifestyle choices according to your age and health if you have a health or fitness goal you want to achieve.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

If you have a disagreement with someone important, make sure to choose your words carefully. Look for stability while making any new investments.

Health tip: Follow your doctors’ suggestions regarding exercise to strengthen bone density.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Stay away from distractions that are a waste of time. Remain focused and research any new investment opportunity thoroughly before putting your money in.

Health tip: If you are prone to gastric issues, take a little extra care of your gut health.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Major life decisions need to be handled with clarity. Say what you need to, but in a calm and polite manner.

Health tip: Maintain healthy habits. A simple diet of home-cooked food will work wonders for your health.





