Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Making right choices is essential, especially when it comes to habits that are not really good for you. Avoid making impulsive purchases; focus on investments instead.

Career tip: Be careful of gossip, and do not give colleagues an opportunity to talk about you behind your back. Be willing to learn new ways of working if needed.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Let your conscience guide you if you need to make a decision. Be clear in your communication, both verbal and online.

Career tip: Seniors in their organization need to be willing to handle any changes with equanimity. You are capable of much more than you think.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Don’t hold back if you need to say something that is important to you. Look at the blessings you have in your life, and let go of the past.

Career tip: Make the most of even small opportunities to interact with seniors in your organization. Those trying to close a deal need to make sure that there are no delays from their side.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Balance intelligence with emotions while making decisions. This is a positive time for relationships if you give them the attention they need.

Career tip: Look at all the options available, if you find yourself at a crossroad in your career. Make the most of opportunities to network.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Keep your communication clear and unambiguous. Be careful while driving or riding a bike as you could have trouble with your vehicle.

Career tip: Put in a little extra effort if you want to sign on a new client or contract. Do not take colleagues at face value.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Look deeper if you need to understand a situation clearly. This is a positive time for finances and investments.

Career tip: Handle any delays in communication as best as possible, and make decisions only once you have all the information you need.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Find a balance between traditions and modern ways of thinking. Singles who have met someone new should take the equation slowly.

Career tip: Follow organizational protocols even if it seems a waste of time or extremely archaic. Avoid getting into emotional entanglements at work.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Keep a calm mind and use the advantages you have to handle any difficult situation. Focus on investments rather than unnecessary spending.

Career tip: This is a positive time for working teamwork. Those in an organization that is very traditional need to be mindful.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Resist any urge to cut corners. Be very mindful about investments and finances, and do not spend on unnecessary things.

Career tip: Work within budgets, and avoid any wastage of resources. Make the most of opportunities, even if it means getting out of your comfort zone.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Walk away from any family conflict that does not concern you. Those in a long distance marriage or relationship might consider making an important change.

Career tip: Make the best use of the resources you have. Avoid getting into emotional entanglements at work.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Redefine what it means to have a successful and happy life if you feel a little uninspired. You can create the balance that is perfect for you.

Career tip: You may be asked to deal with more work than usual, or not understand exactly what a project needs.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Be very careful while making online payments or other transactions. Learn from the past and let go of it.

Career tip: Be willing to learn new skills or look at what needs to be done from a different perspective.





