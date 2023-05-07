Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

This is a positive time for family matters. Some Arians may plan on attending a family reunion. Self-employed businesspersons should make the most of opportunities.

Health tip: Look at your lifestyle from a dispassionate perspective and pay attention to the choices you make. Older Arians with health challenges will see an improvement.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Do what is right, even if it is challenging. This is a good time to learn a new skill, or take an existing one to the next level.

Health tip: Take care of yourself if you have BP or heart-related health issues. If you feel a certain food group does not agree with you, listen to your intuition.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Make family a priority, and spend time with them, no matter how ‘busy’ you are. Be careful while riding a bike or driving, as you could be accident prone.

Health tip: Make lifestyle choices that energize you, and give you restful sleep. Be careful while working out or lifting anything heavy, as you can injure your spine.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Be clear in your communication, especially if you are emotional. This is a positive time for self-employed professionals.

Health tip: Do your own research if you are getting conflicting health advice. Those with bladder or kidney related health issues need to take a little extra care.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Do not take people who love you for granted. Understand what you are getting into if you plan on making new investments or taking loans.

Health tip: Approach your health from a holistic perspective and make any changes you need to, from a long term perspective. Take time to rest and recover if you feel unwell.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Remember that what goes around comes around. Pay attention to advice from someone you trust.

Health tip: Making the right lifestyle choices when it comes to food would make all the difference to your health. Those prone to throat ailments need to take care of themselves.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Try and stay out of any complicated situation. Be mindful about the advice you give. A fresh perspective may be needed if you are struggling with dealing with colleagues.

Health tip: Those prone to circulatory system ailments need to take proactive care of themselves. Consult a specialist if you need to.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be mindful about whom you trust when it comes to personal matters. Make the best of the circumstances you find yourself in.

Health tip: Maintain a disciplined lifestyle as far as possible, without going to extremes. Be mindful while working out, as you could injure yourself.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

It is essential to make correct choices, especially if you feel pressurized to make a decision. This is a positive time for self-employed businesspersons.

Health tip: Pay attention to what you eat. Hardcore carnivores should try and include green leafy vegetables to their diet.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Do not take situations at face value, and listen to any messages your intuition gives you. Be willing to let go of any stuck situations.

Health tip: Those who have any food allergies or digestive issues may need to check their food habits. Understand what works for you.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Reply to emails, messages and phone calls as quickly as possible. This is a positive time to learn a new skill to help you at work.

Health tip: Research before making any lifestyle changes. Incorporating an alternative therapy might be a good idea if allopathy is no longer working.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Communicate with clarity and choose words consciously. Do not allow conflicting viewpoints confuse you.

Health tip: Choose habits that support good health, and let go of those that make you feel lethargic.





