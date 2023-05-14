Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

If you are not sure about how to handle a situation or person, try a new perspective. Those taking care of family finances and investments might want to make changes in the portfolio.

Life tip: Let go of old ways and limited beliefs that no longer are valid. Be willing to make changes, even if the process is uncomfortable.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Check and recheck documents, messages and online communication before replying and sending. Those with sensitive digestive systems need to take extra care.

Life tip: Take care of yourself. This is a time to gather your resources, and prepare and plan for the future.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Put in your best, both in your professional as well as personal life, instead of remaining stuck in your comfort zone. Avoid making impulsive financial decisions.

Life tip: This is not the time to hold back. It is alright to feel afraid, but to not let the fear stop you or define you.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Pay attention to your equation with extended family. Focus on safety and security while making investments.

Life tip: Move beyond situations you have outgrown. Do not unconditionally accept limitations you have placed on yourself.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Do not let the past stop you from making right decisions at the moment. Be mindful that people sometimes say things they do not mean, or go back on their word.

Life tip: Take time to slow down and look at situations from a different perspective. It is better to move slowly rather than go down a wrong path.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Maintain a disciplined lifestyle keeping in mind any limitations you have because of time or age. Focus on investing rather than spending money.

Life tip: Life will fall into place when you stop trying to control it. Remember that you do not have to do everything by yourself.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Don’t let a small issue grow out of control if you can help it. Trust only those people who have proven trustworthy in the past if you want help sorting out a personal matter.

Life tip: Do what matters, and don’t waste time with things that do not bring any value. Simplify your life and let go of what is not necessary.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Self-employed businesspersons need to look at a change in their marketing plan. Those with heart issues or high blood pressure need to take care of themselves.

Life tip: Clear the air and release situations that do not empower you.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Put in your best without worrying too much about results. Older Sagittarians may need to make lifestyle modifications, and focus on maintaining good health in the long term.

Life tip: Let go of hesitations about the future. Whatever your dreams are, this is the time to start. Hesitation may mean a lost opportunity.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Be willing to take charge and do what needs to be done, even if it is not actually your responsibility. Those dealing with any legal issue need to double check paperwork.

Life tip: You can overcome any obstacles preventing you from achieving your goals; you have the tools you need.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Any new idea needs a little more work and minor changes before it is viable. Take care of your health and make sure you get enough restful sleep.

Life tip: Be open to help from those around you. Remember that you do not have to do everything by yourself.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Be very clear about your goals and how you want to achieve them. A small issue can get blown out of proportion if you allow it to.

Life tip: Look at the larger picture. Ask yourself what you are doing now to contribute towards your future self.





