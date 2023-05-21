Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Look at situations realistically and do not make impulsive decisions based on the past. Avoid taking a loan. Make sure you can pay it back if you do have to take one.

Relationship tip: Avoid taking about important relationships, and make sure you do not give out any personal information, especially to someone who is a frenemy.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Choose carefully, with a focus on long term consequences. Do not allow yourself to be led by only emotions while making decisions.

Relationship tip: Do not let any small issue get blown out of proportion. Those who need to make a relationship decision should aim for a balanced choice.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Pay attention to advice from someone you trust if you need to make a decision. Keep interactions with colleagues and seniors professional and to the point.

Relationship tip: Those going through a separation or divorce need to keep the larger picture in mind while making decisions.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Keep communication chains appropriate to the protocol followed by your organization. Try to cut back on bad habits.

Relationship tip: Look beyond the surface, especially with regards to any gossip. Spend time with people who keep you centered and uplifted.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Use the advantages you have at work, and focus on career growth, Those on a limited budget need to be very mindful about expenses.

Relationship tip: Those in a long distance marriage or relationship need to make an extra effort to communicate. Make any relationship decision only after very careful thought.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Any new idea would need a little refining before it is workable. Avoid getting into legal complications as far as possible.

Relationship tip: Pay attention to the positives while dealing with any relationship challenges. Spend time with family members and friends.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Learn from past experiences, including the positive ones. Try and blend a traditional approach with a modern perspective if you are working on a new idea.

Relaionship tip: Avoid reacting to a miscommunication. Remember that each situation has many sides to it.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be very careful with communication, both written and verbal, as you could get into a legal complication. Handle competitive people intelligently.

Relationship tip: Avoid talking about your personal life,. This is a positive time for singles.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Make choices from the perspective of the outcome you want. Those who have complicated finances need to meticulous with their accounts, and keep them updated.

Relationship tip: Do not believe a person who has the tendency to exaggerate situations. A child in the family many need a little extra attention.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Make the most of all the resources at your disposal, and put in your best, especially in any challenging situation.

Relationship tip: Handle your equation with the head of your family with sensitivity. Deal with difficult people clearly and unemotionally.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Listen to your intuition if you have to deal with an unfair situation. Do not let limitations stop you from achieving your goals.

Relationship tip: Be clear in your communication. Those going through a separation or divorce must look at their options in a dispassionate manner.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Make the changes you need to without procrastinating.Self-employed businesspersons should not take competitors for granted.

Relationship tip: Focus on strengthening relationships. Do not let a past relationship influence your present one.





