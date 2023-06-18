Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've have got you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Make the most of opportunities and do not let yourself get distracted. This is a positive time for self-employed businesspersons and professionals.

Relationship tip: Be willing to give before expecting anything from loved ones. Singles should keep an open mind when meeting new people.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Look at the larger picture if you need to make a decision. This is a positive time for investments and finances.

Relationship tip: Avoid getting into unnecessary arguments over matters that are not important. Singles may prefer to date around rather than get into anything serious.





Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Make the most of opportunities that come your way, even small ones. Be proactive with maintaining your accounts meticulously and stick to budgets.

Relationship tip: Make sure you have the correct facts if you need to be firm with someone. Be fair in your behavior.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Any change is for the best, even if it not always apparent. Do not allow yourself to get so caught up in thoughts and fears that you do not take action when you need to.

Relationship tip: Do what you need to keep important equations thriving. Regular small gestures go a long way, and are sometimes have more value than extravagant ones.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Look at your social network, and make the best use of the connections you have. Delays in communication may be due to circumstances beyond

your control.

Relationship tip: Be careful about whose advice you take, and remember that everyone has their own perspective. Stay away from people you know you can’t trust.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Don’t hesitate and move forward whenever an opportunity arises. Put in your best. You will have the satisfaction of a job well done.

Relationship tip: Any mindless socializing, with people who don’t really care about you, is a waste of time.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Pay attention to how you interact with bosses and seniors. This is a positive time to learn a new skill or take an existing one to the nest level.

Relationship tip: Singles who meet someone new should not behave impulsively. Be sure of exactly what you want if you have to make any relationship decisions.





Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Listen to your intuition and not impulses while making decisions. Focus on investing rather than spending on unnecessary things.

Relationship tip: Be very clear in communication and mindful about what you say. Try not to make impulsive promises.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Try and learn something new this week, even if it is just watching an online tutorial. Be mindful while handling family finances and investments.

Relationship tip: Honesty and prompt communication is needed even while dealing with a situation you would rather ignore. Singles who meet someone new should not come on too strong.





Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

A new idea has potential, but you might need to refine your plan further. Do not give out personal information and plans.

Relationship tip: Make time for the people who matter. Remember that small gestures can go a long way in showing you care.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be mindful of how much you are spending while out with friends. This is a positive time for any legal matters and processes.

Relationship tip: Be very clear in your communication if you need to make a point. Singles may prefer to keep their options open.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Take time out for yourself and indulge in self-care. Life can be different, but you have to be willing to make the changes needed.

Relationship tip: Clear expectations are important. Don’t expect your spouse or partner to magically know what you want.





