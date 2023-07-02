Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Focus on crisis management if you find yourself in a stressful situation. Act on advice from a mentor or someone you trust – a disciplined approach is the key.

Health tip: Avoid taking advice from those not qualified to give it. Do your research if you need to consult a specialist.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Be wary if something or someone sounds too good to be true. Choose to spend your time with genuine people, rather than those who put on facades.

Health tip: Those with chronic ailments need to take a little extra care of themselves. Be mindful while working out as you could hurt yourself.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Be honest and willing to communicate with family – issues will not go away if ignored. Property matters should be handled swiftly.

Health tip: Older Geminis need to modify their lifestyle to ensure the best possible health. Focus on good health rather than trying to achieve a ‘look’.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Leverage your connections, and make the most of opportunities, even the minor ones. A blend of traditional and modern approaches would work the best.

Health tip: Make right choices and focus on holistic health rather than externals. Avoid complicated diets that are difficult to sustain in the long run.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Pay attention to close relationships and make an effort to show you care. Those with a spiritual or meditative practice can take it to the next level.

Health tip: Choose carefully while making lifestyle related decisions. Those with a sensitive digestive system need to be a little extra mindful about what they eat.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

A new idea has potential, and you would be able to work through any glitches easily. Be mindful about what you say to a family member who loves gossip.

Health tip: Avoid excesses, and limit greasy and sweet food as far as possible. Try to maintain a simple diet and holistic diet.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Knowing whom to confide in, if you have a situation you want to discuss is important. Be mindful of your belongings, as you could be a victim of theft.

Health tip: Get a second opinion before making a major decision. Do not underestimate the power of making small changes in your lifestyle.



Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Focus on the present instead of the past. A shift in perspective may help if you need to make a decision – be very clear about what you really want.

Health tip: Extra discipline may be required if you have a regular workout schedule– try not to give into laziness.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Self-employed businesspersons who need to make an important decisions should seek advice from a mentor. Singles who have met someone new should not get too involved too soon.

Health tip: Sagittarians may need to make more effort to keep a workout routine going. Do not consult Dr. Google for any health related information.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Handle finances and investments with extra attention. Be clear in your communication with family and stay out of issues that do not concern you.

Health tip: Capricorns with high blood pressure or heart related issues need to take extra caution.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Think before speaking, as you could say something you regret. Those who spend a lot of time online should cut back on screen time.

Health tip: Small steps towards your fitness goals will help over time. Those with respiratory ailments should be extra careful.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Do what is right even if you would rather not, and do not take the easy way out. This is a positive time for self-employed professionals.

Health tip: Take time to rest if you feel burnt out. Be careful while lifting anything heavy, as you could injure your back.



