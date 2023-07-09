Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Be very clear about the rights and wrongs of each choice you have before making a decision. Older Arians need to be very careful about their health in general, as well as the possibility of falling down and injuring themselves.

Life tip: Be careful what you wish for. Situations are not always what they seem.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Assert yourself in a situation appropriate manner, and do not be afraid to change your opinion if you need to. Make investments carefully.

Life tip: Remember to tell close friends that you appreciate their presence in your life. You are not alone or without support whenever you need it.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Cut your losses if you are facing a situation that is going nowhere. This is a positive time to learn a new skill, or level up with a skill you already have.

Life tip: Do not be afraid of change – you can always become a better person than you were yesterday if you make time to introspect.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Work through any block, and recognize the self created ones for what they are. Be cautious with money matters, and do not follow advice blindly.

Life tip: Listen to the calling of your heart, and do not suppress it. Nourish your dreams, and do not wait to put them into motion – there is never a ‘perfect’ time.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Pay attention to even the smallest detail if you need to sign any documents or are in the midst of a legal process. Choose to spend time with the people who really matter.

Life tip: Do not carry other peoples’ burdens to the extent that you neglect yourself, your career or family. You are not responsible for other peoples’ mistakes

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Keep calm and don’t let yourself get triggered by anyone’s behavior. Older Virgos need to take a little extra care of their health.

Life tip: There can be immense strength in stillness and silence. You do not need to go rushing around all over the place. Use time wisely.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Think before speaking, especially if you are discussing something that another person or group takes seriously. This is a positive time for investments if you plan carefully.

Life tip: Use your intelligence wisely. Each of us has the path that is right for us, and you need not follow others.



Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Use the advantages you have during any negotiations. Make smaller investments if you feel you can’t make larger ones.

Life tip: Focus on what really matters, which perhaps may not be the same things society tells us matter most. Always try to do your best.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Handle any competition or difficult colleagues intelligently, without making it obvious. Singles should make the most of every opportunity to meet new people.

Life tip: Our thoughts become our future, and the way you think about yourself is what you will become. Let go of any negative thought and self- created blocks.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Pay attention to insights from the experiences seniors and elders have had. Be clear about your goals while making investments.

Life tip: Believe in yourself and keep hope alive in your heart, even through challenging times. Do not give up on your dreams.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Make time to network, even if you find it boring and uninspiring at times. Set your boundaries very respectfully with people who try to be controlling.

Life tip: Words are the most powerful tool – think before you speak, and use your words as tools of love, wisdom and growth.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Carefully check any instructions you receive as you could misunderstand them. Those prone to respiratory illnesses should be more careful.

Life tip: Remember that the world is like a mirror, and the way we look at life is a reflection of ourselves.



