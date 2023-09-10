Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Make sure you are completely prepared before you take any important action. Distance yourself from any negative habits that slow you down, or are not good for you.

Relationship tip: Make relationship decisions after careful thought, especially if you want to take it to the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Handle your resources well, and do not allow anyone to callously make use of them. Self-employed businesspersons need to look at their business plan and make changes.

Relationship tip: Put your best into friendships and relationships, but let go of ones that no longer resonate with you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Step back if you feel you are carrying the load in a situation. Let the past go, and do not allow yourself to be defined by it.

Relationship tip: Think carefully before acting on any relationship advice, even if the person giving the advice is someone you have known for a long time.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

This is a good time to learn a new skill, or take an existing one to the next level. Do your research before making any new investments.

Relationship tip: Maintain a positive attitude when meeting friends, even if you are bored. Avoid getting into any ego clashes or unnecessary arguments that have no solution.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Any changes or challenges you face may actually work to your advantage. This is a positive time for businesspersons who have international clients.

Relationship tip: Think twice before being derogatory. Singles are in a positive phase, but need to actively put themselves out there.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Self-employed businesspersons need to be mindful about whom they trust. Look at the options you have if you need to deal with any situation from the past.

Relationship tip: Be very clear in your communication, and do not jump to conclusions about anybody. Those in a committed relationship may want to take it to the next level.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Be willing to change and have faith in yourself. This is a positive time for self-employed businesspersons who want to sign new contracts.

Relationship tip: Think before you speak, and hold back from saying hurtful things. Those who are in an online relationship need to be careful about personal data.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Respond to communication quickly, and make sure you are very clear. Be extra careful while handling family finances, inheritance or investment matters.

Relationship tip: Do your part to make friendships and relationships harmonious, without playing the victim.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Take on only as much as you can handle effectively, and do not allow yourself to get pushed into making commitments you will not be able to keep.

Relationship tip: Try not to let emotions get the better of you, as you could make the wrong choices. Wait till you are in a calm state of mind.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Take a disciplined approach to your professional as well as personal life, and do not allow any laziness to get the better of you.

Relationship tip: Give family and family matters the attention they deserve. Be very clear about your expectations in a sensitive and mindful manner.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be willing to accept and learn without being egoistic. Be careful while driving as you could be accident-prone.

Relationship tip: Make the right decisions if you are confronted with a sudden situation. An older person in the family may need a little extra attention.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Make any lifestyle changes if they are something you can follow in the long-term. Re-read documents before signing, even if you have had someone go over them.

Relationship tip: Look at practicalities as well as emotions while making a relationship decision.