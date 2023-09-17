Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Do not be afraid to face any challenges. This is a good time to introspect a little and let go of any situations or emotions from the past which are holding you back.

Career tip: Handle any challenging colleagues or situations intelligently, keeping long-term consequences in mind.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Think carefully before taking on any extra responsibilities, and don’t be cornered into doing something you do not want to. Focus on investments and building your portfolio.

Career tip: If you need to make an impulsive decision, think it out before jumping blindly into the situation.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Be willing to shift gears if you need to, and try fresh approaches to situations. Singles may need to develop emotional resilience

and self-sufficiency.

Career tip: Knowing which colleagues you can trust is important, and you need to be very mindful about what you say in conversations.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Any new idea would need further investigation and understanding before it is viable. Be mindful with your expenses, especially if you are on a budget.

Career tip: Handle finances with care, and stick to budgets–do not overspend or cut corners needlessly either. Any new idea has potential, if you sort out the practicalities.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Work through any communication blocks you might be facing, and be mindful about what you say. Make sure that any action you take is appropriate.

Career tip: Look at the small details that you could miss because you have too much work to finish.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Let your ego step out of the way, and allow your better self to shine through. Be sensitive to other people’s feelings and say what you need to in a manner that is not hurtful.

Career tip: Look at any self-created blocks that are preventing you from moving ahead. Avoid gossiping with colleagues as what you say could be misinterpreted.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Try not to presume another person’s motivations, and react according to what you think they mean. Pay attention to how small details create and impact the whole.

Career tip: Make sure that you do not waste time and resources on unnecessary tasks. Go over data and any important information

very carefully.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Any issues in a relationship would need an extra effort on your part to get sorted out. Those with an artistic temperament should listen to their intuition.

Career tip: Take a look at what your motivations are if you are unsure where your career is headed.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Look at any challenges from the perspective of true justice. Do not be afraid to act when you need to, and look at situations as they are.

Career tip: Choose your words carefully if you need to make an assessment or offer an opinion about a project or colleague. An idea has potential, but you would need to make an effort.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Be willing to make the changes you know you need to, even if it takes you out of your comfort zone. Do what is right from a long term perspective.

Career tip: Any changes will ultimately be for the best, though you do need to be very careful while discussing any matter with colleagues.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Look at how you interact with other people, and focus on compassion and honesty, while keeping appropriate boundaries in place. Do not get confused over a very simple choice.

Career tip: Put in your best, and you would see the results you want. This is a favorable time to sign on new clients and projects.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Focus on earning respect rather than demanding it, especially in close relationships. A fresh perspective may give a surprising solution.

Career tip: Those starting out on their career or a new job should focus on building a firm foundation.