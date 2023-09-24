Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Listen to your inner voice, even if it is uncomfortable to do so. Any situation from the past needs to be understood before you act on it.

Health tip: Avoid overindulging while socializing, even if you are egged on by friends. Tackle any minor health issue before it becomes worse. Make time to rest and relax.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Build foundations and structures instead of rushing into a situation. Maintain a beginners mind, even if you know exactly what to do. Use any changes in circumstances to your advantage.

Health tip: Go back to basics with your diet. Senior citizens and pregnant need to take extra care of themselves.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Do not doubt yourself if you are struggling at the moment– you are being challenged to grow beyond your comfort zone. Look into bringing in more balance into relationships.

Health tip: Consult a specialist if you have any health issue that could grow. Those prone to respiratory ailments need to take care of themselves.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Do not take anything at face value–you need to gather information and make decisions. Be willing to adapt to situations, and react accordingly.

Health tip: Make a commitment to any improvements needed in your lifestyle. Be careful while working out or lifting anything heavy.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Nourish your connection with others, but don’t allow yourself to fall for emotional blackmail or manipulation. Respond in ways that are situation appropriate.

Health tip: Be disciplined with your schedule, and make sure you get restful sleep. Those prone to kidney related issues must take care of themselves.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Look at all the options available before making important decisions. Rushing into a matter may mean you only have a part of the information you need.

Health tip: Focus on basics if you feel you need to make any changes in your lifestyle. Do not let a small health issue worsen because of neglect.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Be sensitive to undercurrents and other peoples’ feelings without getting pulled into any dramas. Be willing to take on responsibilities, even if it means learning along the way.

Health tip: Pay attention to your spiritual as well as physical health, and be sure to incorporate some type of meditation or mindfulness practice into your daily routine.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Think about what you are passionate about, and be willing to put in the discipline if you want to manifest something. Do not allow any self doubts to get to you.

Health tip: Knowing your limits is very important while working out. Older Scorpios need to take extra care.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Step out of your comfort zone, but do not get carried away with ideas that are not practical. Make the most of your professional as well as personal network.

Health tip: Making small changes is essential, even if you don’t see the benefits immediately. Those prone to coughs or tonsillitis issues need to take extra care.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

See any change as an opportunity to grow and improve yourself. Be mindful with expenses, and look at the larger picture.

Health tip: Those using an alternate therapy should follow their practitioners lifestyle and diet advice. Let go of habits you know are not good for you.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Pay attention to power dynamics and how you handle them. Do not let your ego get involved in making important decisions.

Health tip: Make sure you are well informed about any side effects or other consequences to change any long term medication. Commit to a healthy lifestyle.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Take an honest look at your definition of success, and make sure it is something that you actually want. Give close relationships the time and attention they need.

Health tip: Those with any hip and pelvic area related health issues need to take extra care of themselves.