Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Look below the surface if you feel a situation is not what it seems. This is a positive time for those who want to conceive a child.

Karmic tip: There are no mistakes as long as you learn and do not repeat patterns that do not work. Make time for regular introspection and course correction.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Try and get organised if you find yourself struggling to find time. Let go of small habits that tend to drain your resources, including energy as well as financial resources.

Karmic tip: Trust your intuition, and say no when you need to. Establish firm boundaries with anybody who might be taking you for granted.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Pay attention to power dynamics in any situation that is a challenge, or involves any negotiation. Make time to get better at a hobby you enjoy.

Karmic tip: Think about what gives you genuine happiness and make time for it. This could be something as simple as the joy you feel when listening to your favourite song.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Let go of the past and old patterns of behavior that don’t help you. This is a positive time for interviews and negotiations, both personal and professional.

Karmic tip: Consciously work on getting rid of blocks and fears that hold you back. Choose to be a better person, a conscious decision that you make for yourself.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Take action when you need to, but make sure you understand the consequences of your choices. Do not let a disagreement with a family member get out of control.

Karmic tip: You have to let go of the old to make space for something new. Remember to be flexible: it is the best option in some circumstances.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Look at making long-term investments, even if the amount is small. This is a positive time for meetings, interviews and negotiations—you will be able to put your point across clearly.

Karmic tip: Listen to your heart, and make choices from a space of love. Decisions would be easier to make if you are centered and sure.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Small changes will make a big difference, and you might want to look at all aspects of your life that you feel could be different. Do not neglect any health issue.

Karmic tip: Pay attention to your nutrition, both physical and mental: what you eat, and the thoughts you have.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Think before you say or do something that could have unpleasant consequences. Those going through a challenging time in their relationships should not make impulsive decisions.

Karmic tip: Notice if you are being driven by fear while making choices, and work through the fears to make the decisions that are best for you.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Play to your strengths and do not be afraid to shine and be noticed. Make sure that any small lifestyle changes you want to make are sustainable.

Karmic tip: Work with the energy of love in everything you do. Anything done with genuine love that has no agenda or wants anything in return has magic in it.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Make sure you understand any information correctly before you act on it. Sort out what is essential and what is not, and make your decisions accordingly.

Karmic tip: Change is a part of life, and holding on to the past, or an old way of thinking will not work. Be willing to look at situations differently.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Make the best of any momentum , but do not take action aimlessly—be very sure of what you want and how you will achieve it.

Karmic tip: Work with your shadow side instead of being afraid and trying to ignore it. The deepest healing comes to us when we are willing to go within.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

A willingness to work hard is the key to success, no matter what your end goal is. Look at the root of any health issue while planning how to deal with it.

Karmic tip: Understand your fears and work on letting go. Taking the safer option is not always best.

