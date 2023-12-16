Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs







Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Try not to give into indecision if you have many options to choose from. Focus on steady progress, and make the most of your network.

Health tip: A multi-sided approach would be needed if you want to work on improving your health. Those who are prone to headaches need to take extra care.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

A different type of engagement might be needed with any stuck project. Think before reacting impulsively, and look at situations from a long-term perspective.

Health tip: Research online could confuse you, and it is better to get any health advice from your doctor or nutritionist. Make sure you drink enough water.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Be sure about what you want, even if it something that goes against what is ‘usual’. Pay attention to finances, and plan for the future in a focused manner.

Health tip: Those with a sensitive immune system need to listen to their bodies very carefully. Avoid extremes in your eating habits.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Handle any unexpected situation as best possible, keeping the result you want in mind. Use the resources you have with care and at the right moment.

Health tip: Ask for help when you need it, and follow any advice from your doctor, nutritionist, or fitness instructor. Be mindful not to strain your back.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Hold steady and be responsible for what you need to do, especially if you need to make any difficult choices. Be willing to look beyond appearances, and recognise when people have an agenda.

Health tip: Pay attention to how any medication you may be taking, impacts you in other areas of your health.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Do not underestimate yourself, but at the same time, avoid getting overconfident as you could make a mistake. Using soft skills at work will help you handle challenges.

Health tip: Make a commitment to follow any lifestyle changes you want to make. Those with sensitive digestive systems need to be mindful about what they eat.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Avoid getting into unnecessary quarrels with loved ones. Those with complicated finances or a very limited budget need to be minful of expenses.

Health tip: Focus on basics like eating healthy, drinking enough water, sleep and exercise.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Pay attention to how you interact with authority figures, both in your professional, as well as personal life. Singes might want to reevaluate the qualities they are looking for in a potential date.

Health tip: A health protocol that works in another country or culture may not be the right fit for you. Make sure you drink enough water.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Be very clear about your expectations from others, and be willing to do what you need to do to keep relationships and friendships going. Listen to your heart, and not your ego.

Health tip: Make sure you understand any treatment you need to undergo, and get a second opinion if you want. Older Sagittarians need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Look at situations from a different perspective, and focus on goals you want to attain. Take a look at your spending and investment habits.

Health tip: Work on keeping your immunity up, even if it take a little extra effort. Those on a strict diet must make sure they are getting

enough nutrients.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Use your resources intelligently, and make the most of them. Check and recheck emails and messages before sending them out.

Health tip: Clarity about what you want to achieve before starting any new health or fitness protocol is very important. Avoid eating out excessively if possible.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Some restrictions are self-created. Think about any habits you are completely bound to. Work on improving your money management skills.

Health tip: Those who eat out often might want to start eating a little more home cooked food.