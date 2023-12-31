Breaking News
Mumbai News

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

31 December,2023
Aparna Bose | aparna.bose@mid-day.com

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.


AriesAries
March 21 – April 19
Keep communication direct and clear, and do not hesitate to stand up for yourself. This is a positive time for family finances, and for those working with a family business.
Relationship tip: Try and understand what motivates other people, before taking on extra responsibilities. 


TaurusTaurus
April 20 – May 20
Think very carefully about the goals you set yourself. Do not set goals that are either too easy or too difficult. Make the right choices, even if they are the difficult ones to make.
Relationship tip: Singles who want to date around must make sure they make their expectations very clear. Avoid getting into complicated situations.


GeminiGemini
May 21 – June 20
Remain focused, and do not allow yourself to get distracted by the past. Those in a position of authority need to be just and fair in their dealings.
Relationship tip: Be very clear in your communication and expectations from others. This is a positive time for singles who are focused on meeting new people.

CancerCancer
June 21 – July 22
Be very aware of your motivations, especially if you want to walk away from a situation. Focus on positivity rather than imagining worst case scenarios  that may never happen.
Relationship tip: Be mindful about whom you trust with your innermost secrets. Connect with friends you haven’t been in touch with.

LeoLeo
July 23 – Aug 22 
Make any changes you know you need to, and do not be afraid of facing challenges along the path. Make sure your investments are sustainable over the long term.
Relationship tip: Spend time with people who genuinely care about you without any agendas.

VirgoVirgo
Aug 23 – Sept 22
Look for clarity in situations before getting involved in them. Pay attention to how you interact with bosses and authority figures and modify your behavior if needed.
Relationship tip: Those going through a challenging time would need to make a decision. This is a positive time for singles, but you do need to 
look beyond your ‘type’.

LibraLibra
Sept 23 – Oct  22
Be calm and clear if you need to deal with any challenging situation. This is a positive time for self-employed businesspersons 
and professionals.
Relationship tip: Do not let any disagreement turn into a quarrel. Advice from an elder is valuable, so pay attention.

ScorpioScorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Be very clear and unambiguous in your communication, and clear up any misunderstanding as soon as possible. Be mindful about what you eat and drink.
Relationship tip: A younger person in the family may need  advice and support. Those in a committed relationship may want to take it to the next level.

SagittariusSagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Any impulsive reaction may backfire, especially if you do not have all the information regarding the situation. Handle any legal matter with extreme care.
Relationship tip: Knowing whom you can trust is important. Let go of friendships that are one-sided.

CapricornCapricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Let go of any regrets over the past, and use the experiences you have had as lessons learnt. Take a little extra care of your health.
Relationship tip: Any misunderstanding could get out of control if you do not handle it promptly. Consciously avoid reacting the way you always have, and look at situations with clarity and discernment.

AquariusAquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
Clarify information, especially any information you receive from abroad. This is a positive time for self-employed businesspersons who work from home.
Relationship tip: Those in a long-distance marriage or relationship might think of making an important decision soon. 

PiscesPisces
Feb 19 – March 21
Understand situations completely, so that you can handle them from a place of strength and dignity. Those with high blood pressure need to take care.
Relationship tip: Those at a crossroads with a relationship should not make emotional decisions.

