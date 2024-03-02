Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius

Aparna Bose

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Learn and practice effective ways of communication if you find yourself stuck in a situation. Pay attention to what you eat, and avoid fatty and stodgy food.

Career tip: Take a closer look at the documents for an increase in budget or a business loan. Be persistent with slow moving projects.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Use your intuition, you are capable of much more than you think. This is a positive time for documentation work and legal proccess.

Career tip: A willingness to put in the work needed will payoff eventually. Go with any changes, and do not stick to the past, especially if it has no validity anymore.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Handle conflict with strength and dignity, and do not compromise on what is right. Do your due diligence before making any new investments.

Career tip: Advice from a senior can be adapted to your situation. Be mindful of cultural difference if you need to interact with clients or colleagues who are abroad.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Handle finances and resources with care, and do not make rushed decisions. A hobby can be a source of relaxation as long as you do not stress about perfection.

Career tip: Be very careful about sticking to budgets.Any legal challenges can be worked through, as long as there is clarity about the issue.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Learn from the past, and do not repeat mistakes, especially those led by emotions. Take a little extra care of yourself, and do not overexert while working out.

Career tip: Use your network, especially influential people in it. Those on a limited budget must make the best of the resources they have.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Do your best if you find yourself restricted in any way, and work with the situation instead of fighting it. Keep your temper in control, and respond instead of reacting to people.

Career tip: Verify data and information, and do not take anything at face value. Do your best if you have a small change in your job profile.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Be mindful about the consequences of what you say and do. Take deep breaths and center yourself if you find yourself getting upset or out of control.

Career tip: Those in senior profiles at work might need to problem solve on a tight schedule. Be realistic.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Keep an open mind if you want to expand your social circle. A willingness to handle any changes you are going through would help you deal with them effectively.

Career tip: Be aware of the consequences if you have a challenging interaction with a boss or senior. Do not talk about any new ideas prematurely.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Handle conflicts with diplomacy and try not to tell people exactly what you think. This is a good time to take stock of your growth and plan for the future.

Career tip: Ideas and plans need to be achievable. Be very careful if you are dealing with documentation or legal situation.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Work on changes you want to implement, especially if it involves getting rid of bad habits. Move beyond any fears and do not allow any negativity to get to you.

Career tip: A small project has potential if handled in the right manner. This is a positive time for those with a home based business or profession.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Find the balance that actually works for you instead of reacting in your usual manner. Make time for the friends who matter,

Career tip: Be aware how your equation with your boss is viewed. Accept any changes and use them for your career growth.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Let go of what no longer works, even if you are very emotionally invested in the person or situation. Take a little extra care of your digestive health.

Career tip: Take a realistic and honest look at the options you have if you feel stuck. Pay attention to the small details, and recheck work multiple times.