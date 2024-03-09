Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Nurture relationships, make an effort to understand situations from the other persons’ perspective. Do your due diligence before making new investments.

Health tip: Who prefer to follow homeopathy or any non-mainstream therapy need to make sure they consult the right practitioner.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Go beyond your comfort zone, but be mindful about what is actually possible. Avoid getting embroiled in other persons’ issues.

Health tip: Those prone to respiratory ailments need to take a little extra care of themselves. Look at small and healthy ways to boost your energy levels.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Do not take a situation, or what people say at face value, especially if it is important. Avoid spending mindlessly just because you are bored.

Health tip: Make time for yourself to de-stress and unwind. if you are busy. This is a positive time for those who want to conceive a child.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Be decisive, both in your professional, as well as your personal life. This is a positive time for international projects.

Health tip: A certain amount of trial and error might be needed if you are making any lifestyle changes. Maintain a positive outlook, and do not go to extremes.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Knowing when to act, and when to step back is important, and you should not allow any need to control a situation get the better of you.

Health tip: Maintain discipline if you have recently made any lifestyle changes. Make sure you drink enough water.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

A situation may not be exactly as it seems, and trying to understand it logically may not work. Put in your best at work, make an effort to work in harmony with colleagues.

Health tip: Some Virgos may be looking at taking a second opinion, or changing physicians. Pay attention to your digestion, avoid food you know does not agree with you.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Take any action you feel you need to at the right moment, and when you know you are at an advantage. Avoid getting into unnecessary quarrels.

Health tip: Pay attention to how your mood affects your health, and consciously think pleasant thoughts. Allergic people need to take care.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Make the most of the circumstances, and do not hesitate to take action when needed. Be very clear about your goals, look at situations from a realistic perspective.

Health tip: Look at how any small slip ups start adding up, and keep you away from any fitness goals. Listen to your body, and do not push yourself beyond a point.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Step back and change your perspective if you are unsure about how to handle a situation. Focus on steady investments, and avoid unnecessary spending.

Health tip: Listen to your intuition abd make any lifestyle changes if needed.Those prone to colds need to take a little extra care.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Handle any challenges in your personal or professional life with equanimity. Pay attention to your equation with your boss and seniors.

Health tip: Those with any chronic health challenge might want to work on it from a space of acceptance. Make sure you get enough restful sleep.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Working within a defined structure may not be something you enjoy, but might be necessary in the circumstances. Make time for a friend you haven’t met.

Health tip: Small issues can become worse if you do not take care of then. Be mindful about what you eat.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Handle any inheritance or family investments with clarity and discipline. This is a positive time for self-employed businesspersons and professionals.

Health tip: A little trial and error with adjustments might be needed if you are following a mew health protocol. Those prone to migraines need to take a little extra care of themselves.