Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Remain focused and pay attention to details if you find yourself overburdened. This is a positive time for self-employed businesspersons who want to bring in new clients.

Life tip: Any challenges you are facing will only make you stronger. Remember that real power is silent and does not need to assert itself or use force.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Small changes in your lifestyle would bring huge results over time. Make sure you understand a situation completely before deciding that it has no future.

Life tip: Take a little time out for yourself if you are feeling burnt out or overwhelmed. Challenging situations can be handled more easily if you have clarity.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Focus on building your investment portfolio, but do not look at quick money. Take a little extra care of your health, especially if you suffer from high blood pressure.

Life tip: Knowing when to take a stand, and when to step back is important. That being said, do not avoid a situation just because it is complicated.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Be very clear in all communication, both written and verbal. This is a positive time for property related matters, even if you actually need to be patient.

Life tip: Look at the big picture and do not get bogged down by details. Remember that most worries and anxieties are only temporary.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

This is not a good time to take financial risks, even if it looks like a sure shot. Handle any difficult friendship or relationship with care.

Life tip: Choose your priorities carefully, and be very clear about your goals. Make it a point to only do what is important, and let go of the rest.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Those who want a promotion would need to put in focused and extra hard work. Allow an important equation to grow and develop at its own pace.

Life tip: Look at how your can redirect your energy and effort if there is a situation at an impasse. A re-evaluation of priorities might be helpful.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Be willing to start small if you want to make any changes in your life. Do not pay attention to gossip, and remain focused on what you need to do.

Life tip: Do not give up if you find yourself faced with any hurdles. There are times when we need to create our own path.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Handle interactions with bosses and seniors intelligently, and do not let your personal feelings get in the way. Those on a tight budget need to be extra careful with expenses.

Life tip: Release any fears you might have, and focus on the small miracles you experience. Trust that all is happening for your higher good.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Think before you give in to any impulsive behavior, and focus on stability. Any legal matters need to be handled in a timely and very efficient manner.

Life tip: Be patient if you cannot see the road ahead. You may not be able to control every detail, but handle situations well.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Reach out to your network of friends if you need to, and do not hesitate to ask for any help if you need it. Be very mindful about what you say to bosses and people

in authority.

Life tip: Make time for things that give you joy, and are not an addiction of any sort. Enjoy the simple pleasures life has to offer.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Look deeper if there is any family issue you need to handle. Those who have a regular fitness routine may want to make some changes to their workout.

Life tip: Embrace transformation and any life changes you might be experiencing.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Reach out to someone whose opinion and maturity level you trust if you are unsure about a situation. Those on a tight budget need to be very careful with expenses.

Life tip: Believe in yourself, but do the work needed to achieve your goals. Take smaller steps that are more achievable.