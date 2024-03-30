Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Do the best and focus on the right thing to do, if you find yourself in a challenging situation. Handle finances and investments in a practical manner.

Career tip: Those working on international projects need to be very clear about what is appropriate, both culturally as well as legally. Self-employed businesspersons are in a positive phase.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Dig deeper and do not take the matter at face value if there is something you do not understand, or does not seem right. Be patient with family, and let go of any need to control situations.

Career tip: Pay attention to the small details, and be willing to put in a little extra effort if you are on a deadline.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Make the most of your resources, but be willing to be disciplined if there is a personal goal you are chasing. Look at a situation from different perspectives before making a decision.

Career tip: You may need to be patient and manage your expectations, as any delays may be beyond your control.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Important relationships will need attention and nurturing, and you should also look at the other person’s perspective. Take care of your health if you suffer from a chronic issue.

Career tip: Try and think about possible challenges, and solutions beforehand. Stick to budgets, even if you get increased resources.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Work with the limitations you find yourself restricted by, and try and expand your vision to go beyond them if possible. Do not be afraid of change, but also don’t take needless risks.

Career tip: Check for copyrights before using any images, videos or data. Handle challenges quickly.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Find the right balance that works for you, and take control of your health and lifestyle. Focus on investments rather than spending on unnecessary things.

Career tip: Any ideas need to be thought through very clearly, but you do need to keep any plans to yourself for now. Do not let other people take credit for your work.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Be very mindful about what you say and how you behave with family members. Do not let any intense emotions get the better of you, even if

you feel provoked.

Career tip: Stick to budgets, even if you find them restrictive. Any legal matter needs to be handled carefully.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Your potential is most likely untapped, and you are capable of so much more than you think. Avoid getting into unnecessary confrontations over issues that have no solution.

Career tip: Maintain a professional demeanour with colleagues and clients; they are not your friends. A small change could make a major difference in your career.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Take action when you need to without getting too aggressive. Be mindful about what you eat and drink, and avoid food you know does not agree with you.

Career tip: Stay away from office gossip, and do not talk about matters that have no bearing on work. Choose your plan of action carefully.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Look at all the options you have very carefully if you are unsure about what to do in a situation. Take the help of family and friends if you need it.

Career tip: Make sure to work within restrictions, as you could get into trouble if you bend rules. Don’t discuss personal matters with colleagues.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be willing to let go of what no longer works, even if it is a habit you have lived with for a long time. Be mindful while handling family resources and investments.

Career tip: Those who have to travel for work should check and re-check tickets and hotel reservations.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Listen to your intuition if you feel something is not quite as it seems, and think before responding. Be willing to go beyond your comfort zone when the situation asks for it.

Career tip: Pay attention to the office network, but don’t gossip. Be mindful about interactions with clients and prospective clients.