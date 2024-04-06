Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aparna Bose

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

There are times to rebel against tradition, and times to honour them. Think decisions through, and do not react just based on the past or your emotions.

Health tip: Be aware of any physical limitations you have while working out. Be particularly careful no to strain your lower body, especially your lower back and hips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Clarity in communication is essential, especially if you are talking about a situation from the past. Be very careful with important documents and valuables.

Health tip: Take a little extra care if you are prone to respiratory allergies. Those with hormonal challenges must follow their doctors’ guidelines.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Speak up when you need to, and be willing to have uncomfortable conversations. Try not to take on more responsibilities than you can handle.

Health tip: Be mindful about what you eat, especially if you binge on snacks or eat out a lot. Those trying to eat healthy should not go to extremes.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Expand your vision and look at what is possible from a futuristic perspective. Pay attention to other peoples’ opinions, but make your own decisions.

Health tip: Those with liver and/or gallbladder related health issues need to take a little extra care of themselves. Be gentle and get enough rest.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Be mindful with money and other resources, and make sure you do not waste them on other people unnecessarily. This is a good time to let go of possessions you no longer need.

Health tip: Any inherited health issue could flare up. Those prone to skin issues should take a little extra care.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Think carefully while making choices, and try no to make impulsive decisions. Pay attention to what happened in the past, and try and look at what is going on behind the scenes.

Health tip: Make sure you get enough rest, especially if you are a senior citizen. Find the correct practitioner for alternate therapy.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Find a balance if you need to deal with an emotionally charged situation. Try not to take on more responsibilities than you can handle – especially if you are not obliged to.

Health tip: Those dealing with any ageing related challenges might need to dig deep.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Take action at the right moment, and make sure you do not overestimate your chances. Double check any presentations, data or documents you need to send.

Health tip: Those prone to migraines and headaches should try and avoid triggering food and if possible situations.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Clarity about what you want, and how you communicate is very important. Focus on habits that are actually good for you, rather than those you just enjoy.

Health tip: Do not ignore any small health concern. Those looking for a specialist physician should do their research.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Look at all the options you Try and ensure your days are structured and planned as much as possible. Give friendships and relationships the attention they need without compromising on your own needs.

Health tip: Those dealing with sleep apnea should ensure bedtime routine.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Try and avoid getting into arguments with friends and family, especially over what is a relatively trivial issue. Any legal matters need to be handled with intelligence and foresight.

Health tip: Eat healthy without getting too stressed.Avoid risky habits.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

The balance that works for you is not necessarily what works for everyone else. This is a positive time for singles who are open to an arranged match.

Health tip: Those who like to drink alcohol on a regular basis might want to cut back a little. Ensure you eat meals at regular timings.