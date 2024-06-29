Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Make the most of opportunities even if they seem relatively minor. Pay attention to important relationships, and do not take people for granted.

Health tip: Avoid overexerting while working out as you could injure yourself. Those with circulatory system issues need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

A new idea is workable as long as you are willing to modify your approach. This is a positive time for investments from a long term perspective.

Health tip: Be very careful if you run on a treadmill, as you are prone to injuries. Avoid food and environments (for eg: cigarette smoke) that you are allergic to.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Let go of any regrets over the past and deal with situations as they are now. Do not make any decisions if you are in a highly emotional state.

Health tip: Those with a sensitive immune system need to take a little extra care of themselves. Focus on healthy habits that are sustainable.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

A fresh perspective would give you important insights while handling any negotiation. Manage your time efficiently and do not give in to procrastination.

Health tip: A niggling health issue could become worse if you do not take care of yourself. This is a positive time for those who want to conceive a child.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Think before you speak, even though you may feel you are completely in the right. Those on a restricted budget need to be mindful with expenses.

Health tip: Those prone to headaches and migraines need to take a little extra care of themselves. Older Leos especially, must ensure that they drink enough water.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Think your choices through, if faced with multiple options. Avoid getting into any ego issues with family and friends.

Health Tip: Take any prescribed medicines in the right manner, as advised by the doctor. Those prone to respiratory and throat related illnesses need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Let go of the past and avoid dwelling over failed situations. This is a positive time for self employed businesspersons who have an online business.

Health tip: People who are on medications with international origins must be aware of its side effects. Be careful of not straining your back.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Make the most of opportunities, even if they are not exactly what you want. Avoid taking on any unnecessary debt.

Health tip: Older Scorpios need to take a little extra care of themselves. Those withhealth issues related to the circulatory system need to follow their doctors’ advise.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Be mindful of your expenses and stick to a budget. Let go of the outcomes that are not in your control. Make astute decisions instead of emotional ones.

Health tip: If you need to consult a specialist, consider a second opinion. For some, a complete lifestyle change may be the only choice.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Any legal issue needs to be handled proactively and in a very timely manner. This is a positive time for singles who are open to an arranged marriage.

Health tip: Those with a chronic health issue need to be extremely disciplined in their habits. Be mindful about what you eat as you could be prone to stomach issues.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Focus on what really matters, and let go of the others. Self employeed businesspersons will benefit from this time.

Health Tip: Try improving one habit of yours, even if it’s a minor one. Get enough restful sleep, and do not overstrain yourself while working out.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Make the right choice while making a decision. Self employed professionals in family businesses will benefit from this time.

Health tip: Main a sustainable lifestyle instead of going on extremes. Avoid over medicating yourself if you get a headache or sinusitis.