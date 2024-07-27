Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: Dead body of woman found in Uran two days after she went missing
Mumbai: Two held for stealing manhole covers outside Dahisar railway station
Salman Khan firing case: Court issues non bailable warrant against Anmol Bishnoi
Mumbai, Thane likely to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places: IMD
Third body retrieved after three-storey building collapses in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Weekly horoscope Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Updated on: 28 July,2024 12:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aparna Bose | aparna.bose@mid-day.com

Top

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
x
00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.


AriesAries
March 21 – April 19
Though you may be tempted to just walk away, making a firm decision would be the best way to handle any challenging situation.  Avoid office gossip and focus on your job.  
Life tip: Choose to stay strong even if you feel like giving up. Success will be won with faith, persistence and an inner knowledge of what is right.



TaurusTaurus
April 20 – May 20
Any important decisions need to be well thought out, keeping long term consequences in mind. This is a positive time for singles who are looking for a match abroad.
Life tip: Recognise the parts of yourself that are trapped in the past. There is a freedom in identifying with what no longer serves you.


GeminiGemini
May 21 – June 20
Pay attention to any relationship that is going through a challenging phase, and do not take other people for granted. Avoid making impulsive decisions which could backfire.
Life tip: Words have power, be thoughtful about what you say, and to whom. Know when to speak up, and when not to.

CancerCancer
June 21 – July 22
Work within the situations you find yourself in to the best of your capabilities.  Focus on healthy eating habits, rather than a strict diet which may not be sustainable over time.
Life tip: Clarity around the direction you need to take will unfold, but you do need to be patient. Keep your heart open and step out of comfort zone.

LeoLeo
July 23 – Aug 22 
Pay attention to the way you interact with seniors at work. Focus on the details, but also keep an eye on the larger picture and timelines.
Life tip: Do not allow yourself to get distracted from your goals, even if it is tempting to let go of any disciplined routine you have built up for yourself.

VirgoVirgo
Aug 23 – Sept 22
Maintain a sense of focus and discipline if you have more work than you normally have to deal with. Handle people in authority with a little extra caution.
Life Tip: You are more capable than you think. Don’t assess your abilities based on what you could do in the past, or what other people think you can achieve.

LibraLibra
Sept 23 – Oct  22
Stand up for yourself and handle any competitive situation boldly and intelligently. Be mindful of your back while working out 
Life tip: Prosperity comes in many forms, some like small blessings in your life. Gratitude would bring in even more abundance.

ScorpioScorpio
Oct 23 – Nov 21
Avoid getting into unnecessary conflict, especially with family and friends. Do your due diligence before making any large  purchase or investment decisions.
Life tip: Rust yourself and do not be afraid to do what is genuinely true to your heart, rather than reacting as you might normally do.

SagittariusSagittarius
Nov 22 – Dec 21
Follow organisational protocol at work, and be extra careful if you need to do any paperwork. Try and avoid unnecessary spending if you are on a limited budget.
Life tip: Stop and check that you are not taking on unnecessary burdens or complicating your life needlessly. Try and simplify your life as far as possible.

CapricornCapricorn
Dec 22 – Jan 19
Pay attention to data and verifiable facts if you need to make an important decision. Those in a committed relationship may want to take it to the next level.
Life tip: Allow yourself to rest if you need to, and use the time to replenish your energy. Cut back on responsibilities if you tend to overschedule your day.

AquariusAquarius
Jan 20 – Feb 18
This is a positive time for those with clients and work projects abroad. Older Aquarians need to take a little extra care of themselves.
Life Tip: Spend time doing things that leave you feeling stable and strong. A balanced mind will give the ability  to make balanced decisions. 

Pisces

Pisces
Feb 19 – March 21
Try and maintain a disciplined lifestyle as far as possible, especially in the smaller habits. Avoid talking about your personal life, unless you know you can completely trust the person.
Life tip: Stay strong if you find yourself faced with challenges and focus on what is right in the given situation. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Horoscope Horoscope today Daily horoscope mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK