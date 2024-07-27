Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Though you may be tempted to just walk away, making a firm decision would be the best way to handle any challenging situation. Avoid office gossip and focus on your job.

Life tip: Choose to stay strong even if you feel like giving up. Success will be won with faith, persistence and an inner knowledge of what is right.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Any important decisions need to be well thought out, keeping long term consequences in mind. This is a positive time for singles who are looking for a match abroad.

Life tip: Recognise the parts of yourself that are trapped in the past. There is a freedom in identifying with what no longer serves you.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Pay attention to any relationship that is going through a challenging phase, and do not take other people for granted. Avoid making impulsive decisions which could backfire.

Life tip: Words have power, be thoughtful about what you say, and to whom. Know when to speak up, and when not to.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Work within the situations you find yourself in to the best of your capabilities. Focus on healthy eating habits, rather than a strict diet which may not be sustainable over time.

Life tip: Clarity around the direction you need to take will unfold, but you do need to be patient. Keep your heart open and step out of comfort zone.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Pay attention to the way you interact with seniors at work. Focus on the details, but also keep an eye on the larger picture and timelines.

Life tip: Do not allow yourself to get distracted from your goals, even if it is tempting to let go of any disciplined routine you have built up for yourself.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Maintain a sense of focus and discipline if you have more work than you normally have to deal with. Handle people in authority with a little extra caution.

Life Tip: You are more capable than you think. Don’t assess your abilities based on what you could do in the past, or what other people think you can achieve.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Stand up for yourself and handle any competitive situation boldly and intelligently. Be mindful of your back while working out

Life tip: Prosperity comes in many forms, some like small blessings in your life. Gratitude would bring in even more abundance.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Avoid getting into unnecessary conflict, especially with family and friends. Do your due diligence before making any large purchase or investment decisions.

Life tip: Rust yourself and do not be afraid to do what is genuinely true to your heart, rather than reacting as you might normally do.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Follow organisational protocol at work, and be extra careful if you need to do any paperwork. Try and avoid unnecessary spending if you are on a limited budget.

Life tip: Stop and check that you are not taking on unnecessary burdens or complicating your life needlessly. Try and simplify your life as far as possible.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Pay attention to data and verifiable facts if you need to make an important decision. Those in a committed relationship may want to take it to the next level.

Life tip: Allow yourself to rest if you need to, and use the time to replenish your energy. Cut back on responsibilities if you tend to overschedule your day.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

This is a positive time for those with clients and work projects abroad. Older Aquarians need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Life Tip: Spend time doing things that leave you feeling stable and strong. A balanced mind will give the ability to make balanced decisions.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Try and maintain a disciplined lifestyle as far as possible, especially in the smaller habits. Avoid talking about your personal life, unless you know you can completely trust the person.

Life tip: Stay strong if you find yourself faced with challenges and focus on what is right in the given situation.



