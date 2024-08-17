Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Make practical choices if you have many options, and do not make decisions by habit. This is a positive time for singles, but you need to be sure about what you are looking for.

Health tip: Look at all the options available if you need to go in for any elective surgery. Those prone to back issues should take a little extra care of themselves.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Gather information, but make your own decision rather than blindly following anyone else’s opinion. Make practical and well thought out financial decisions.

Health tip: Small changes in habits would give you results over time. Those prone to throat related issues need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Listen to your intuition while interacting with bosses and seniors, especially in social situations. Any property matters should be handled promptly and decisively.

Health tip: Make sure to keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough water throughout the day. Those with liver related health issues need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Clear communication would be needed with family and friends, and avoid presuming that they know what you think. Self employed businesspersons are in a positive phase.

Health tip: Focus on healthy habits you can sustain over the long term. Those who have gone through any surgery must get enough rest.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Avoid impulsive behavior that could complicate a situation rather than sort it out. Handle any legal matter proactively and carefully – do not make emotional decisions.

Health tip: Look at getting rid of small habits that undermine your health. Those with sensitive digestive systems need to be careful about what they eat.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Keep calm and find the balance that will help you achieve your goals in the best manner possible. Avoid getting into an argument with a family member or a friend.

Health tip: Take care of any niggling health issue in a timely manner before it becomes difficult to handle. Older Virgos need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Make the best of opportunities and do not worry about outcomes if it is something new for you. Those on a budget need to be mindful with expenses.

Health tip: Any potential health issue can go undetected if it is in an early stage – pay attention to the signals your body gives you. Make sure you get enough restful sleep.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be willing to put in the work needed to achieve your goals, without allowing yourself to get distracted. Think before you speak if you find yourself disagreeing with a close friend or relative.

Health tip: Gather all the information you need before making any lifestyle change. Be mindful of your back while working out and avoid pushing beyond your limits.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Time management would be essential if you have multiple projects to work on. Make stable and secure financial decisions, and avoid trying the easy way out.

Health tip: Remain committed to any new lifestyle change or habit you have made, even if it is challenging. Those with hormone related health issues must ensure they get the correct treatment.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Relationships and friendships will reflect the effort and energy you put into them. Make very practical financial decisions and focus on long term goals.

Health tip: Be very clear about your goals and plan accordingly, instead of just blindly following a diet or fitness plan. Get all the information needed if you have to make an important decision.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Handle bosses and people in authority very carefully, and think before you speak. Make time for friends and the people who matter to you.

Health tip: Older Aquarians might want to get a complete health check up done if they have not had one relatively recently. Those prone to migraines should avoid food and situations that trigger their headache.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Do not make decisions in a hurry if you have many options to choose from. Be very clear in your communication, and say what you really mean.

Health tip: Those who need to stick to a diet plan for medical reasons must remain committed to it. This is a positive time for those trying to conceive a child.