Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Handle any challenging situation at home with clarity and justice for everyone involved. Leverage your professional and social network to your best advantage.

Life tip: Try not to let your intelligence and ability to rationalise create more complications than they solve. Learn to as sk for help.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Maintain a disciplined schedule as far as possible, and don’t allow yourself to get distracted. Pay attention to advice from someone more experienced than you.

Life tip: Nurture habits that are good for you, but do not get too rigid. Be willing to let go of what no longer supports you on your life journey.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Do your due diligence if you are making any new investment, even if the organization is a well established one. Speak up when you need to, but choose your words carefully.

Life tip: Listen to other peoples’ experiences and learn and grow from them. Diversify your perspective and understand the validity of different viewpoints.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Give people personal information only on a need to know basis. Listen to your intuition and make the best of opportunities that come your way.

Life tip: Make time for yourself no matter how busy you are. Taking care of yourself is not selfishness – you can’t help others if you do not have enough energy.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Remain positive through any changes you might be experiencing. Check and recheck any hotel books and tickets if you need to travel or are booking for someone else.

Life tip: Look at ways to bring in more compassion into the way you interact with other people. Try and do an act of kindness everyday.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

An unconventional way of handling an issue may not work the way you think – reassess your goals. This is a positive time for singles.

Life tip: Think big and expand your perspective – try and be more flexible and curious and use your imagination to visualise the kind of life you would like to lead.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Knowing whom you can trust is important, and it may be a good idea to keep your thoughts and plans to yourself for now. Those with back issues need to take extra care.

Life tip: Do not be afraid to act when it is necessary, and respond to situations appropriately. Make time for a hobby you are enthusiastic about.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Listen to any family gossip, but stay out of it. Be extra disciplined if you have more work than usual, and be very conscious of proper time management.

Life tip: Practice a beginners mindset, and relearn ideas and processes. You don’t need to know everything or even have your life planned out to the smallest detail.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Make sure all paperwork is absolutely correct if you need to sign any agreements or contracts. This is a positive time for those who have international clients and projects.

Life tip: Put your heart into whatever you do, and do not be afraid to be the center of attention. Use your talents wisely and thoughtfully.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Take a look at your investment portfolio and reassess your financial goals if you need to. Those with a chronic health issue should make practical lifestyle choices.

Life tip: Work on your resources, both material and spiritual. Engage with the inborn talents you have without being too obvious or manipulative.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be mindful of what you say to bosses and people in authority, as you could be misunderstood. Take care of any minor health issue before it gets worse.

Life tip: Notice any self talk that keeps you in a negative loop. Remember that what is past is done with, and what is important is what you have learnt form it.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Any challenges would need a slightly different approach, and you should try to understand the other person’s perspective to find the best solution.

Life tip: Take care of yourself, but do not disregard the needs of family and those close to you. Remember that you do not live in isolation.