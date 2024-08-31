Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Those with multiple income streams need to handle their finances very efficiently—avoid extremely complicated investments. Do not neglect your health.

Relationship tip: Avoid trying to tell loved ones what to do unless they ask for advice, even if you know you are right. Be careful about what you say online.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Take a look at your investment portfolio very carefully before making any changes. A situation may not be exactly as it appears—do dig deep for the truth.

Relationship tip: Avoid complicating your love life with any unnecessary entanglements. An older person in the family may need a little extra attention.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Try not to make a decision if you are unsure about what to do. Handle any property matters carefully, especially if there is a legal aspect to it.

Relationship tip: Deal with any conflict with care and compassion, trying to understand the “other persons” perspective as best you can. Avoid saying hurtful things.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Handle any situation from the past from a current perspective and not in your default manner which may or may not have worked earlier. Get some restful sleep.

Relationship tip: Consciously try and avoid any conflict at home as far as possible. Singles should be very clear about what they are looking for in a potential partner.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Make decisions after careful thought, and understand the consequences of each choice before coming to a conclusion. Handle any difficult colleagues in a professional manner.

Relationship tip: Pay attention to your equation with family, especially the ones you live with. Avoid unnecessary arguments.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Listen to your intuition, but be careful what you say if you need to confront anyone. Take care of yourself , and do not over train or

over diet.

Relationship tip: Keep any news to yourself, and give information on a need to know basis. Be mindful about whom you trust.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Look at any new opportunity from all perspectives before making a decision. Know your financial goals before making any new investments.

Relationship tip: Spend time with people you know genuinely care about you. Do not pay attention to gossip which may or may not be true.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Handle situations carefully rather than letting your temper get the better of you. Avoid overspending on unnecessary things if you are on a restricted budget.

Relationship tip: Look at a situation as it is instead of indulging in wishful thinking. Speak with a friend you know you can trust if you need to vent.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Be very sure about what you want if you need to make an important decision. Do your due diligence before making any new investments or changes in your portfolio.

Relationship tip: Pay attention to advice from a friend you know you can trust. Singles may want to date around and not get into anything serious.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

A traditional approach might just work for the best in the situation, especially if you find yourself restricted in any manner. Avoid going to extremes in your habits.

Relationship tip: Communicate clearly to strengthen relationships and focus on the positives. Singles are in a positive phase, and should try and meet new people.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be prepared for any negotiations and approach the situation from a space of strength. This is a positive time for property related matters.

Relationship tip: Look beyond appearances and be mindful about any personal information you share with friends. Those in a committed relationship may want to take it to the next level.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Look at the situation from all perspectives if you need to make a decision and are stuck. A new idea might have potential but do follow through on it.

Relationship tip: Those going through a relationship transition should make big life decisions cautiously. Don’t reveal too much online.