Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Look at small ways to improve any challenging situation you might find yourself in. Avoid getting into any difference of opinion with your boss or seniors.

Life tip: Let go and work through any negative feelings from the past with clarity and focus. Look at how childhood experiences affect your attitudes and behavior today.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Be very clear in your communication, especially while dealing with challenging situations. Those with high blood pressure need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Life tip: Be very sure about what you want while making a decision. Look at long-term consequences of the choices you make.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Make any commitments only if you are sure you will follow through on them. Do not believe everything you

read online or on WhatsApp chats.

Life tip: Put in the effort needed even if you are not guaranteed success. Take the high moral road whenever others try to pull you down to their level.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Think before you speak and prep hard for any meetings and negotiations. Avoid spending time with people who are stressful to be around.

Life tip: Spend time alone, and do not be afraid of your thoughts. Those going through a difficult time might want to approach a professional for help.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Make sure you are getting a good deal in any property matters. Pay attention to advice from someone who is an authority on the subject, even if it is something you do not want to hear.

Life tip: There is no need to rush situations which actually need time to mature. New possibilities would be possible only at the right moment.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Clarity about what you want to achieve would be necessary before you make any important decisions. Focus on investments rather

than spending.

Life tip: Ask for help when you need it, and don’t be so caught up in trying for perfection that you remain stuck. Trust correct guidance when you get it.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Reply promptly to communication, and be very clear about your expectations before making any commitments. Be careful injury while exercising.

Life tip: A willingness to constantly learn from life will put you at an advantage as you will have clarity. Use your unique talents to create the life you want.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Try and maintain harmony at home, especially if you find yourself getting irritated. Handle any legal matters with care, and pay attention to the small details.

Life tip: Release any judgements about good and bad, and try to look at situations from the other persons’ perspective. Everyone is doing the best they can.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Those working with a team need to be mindful of group dynamics. Use your advantages in a manner that is not too obvious, especially if you need to be a little sneaky.

Life tip: Make choices that take you towards a higher purpose. Getting what you want need not be complicated or at the cost of others.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Clarity in goals is important if you want to increase or use your professional network effectively. Avoid taking on a loan unless you are very sure you can pay it off.

Life tip: Pay attention to the guidance you receive from others, and especially from your own intuition. Make the changes you know you need to.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Be willing to look at solutions you may have not considered earlier if you have a challenge you need to work through. Make sure you get enough sleep.

Life tip: Make it a point to take time out for yourself. Self care is not selfish—you cannot help others if you are feeling tired or overwhelmed.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Make any commitment only once you are very clear about your expectations. Those who want to make a drastic lifestyle change should ease into

it slowly.

Life tip: Let go of what no longer serves a purpose, even if you would rather cling onto it for the sense of security it gives you.



