Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Representational Pic/File

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Look beyond face value while interacting with people, especially if the situation is a complex one. This is a positive time for those with international clients and projects.

Health tip: Older Arians may need to make a few age appropriate lifestyle changes. Any niggling health issue should be seen to before it gets worse.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Any situation in which you feel undermined should be handled from a different perspective. Try not to be stuck in old ways.

Health tip: Those with kidney related health issues need to take extra care of themselves. Get a second opinion if you need to have any elective surgery.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Make the most of small opportunities. Pay attention to what you say while socializing, as you could be misunderstood – avoid gossiping as far

as possible.

Health tip: Manage stress as best possible, and try to simplify your life. Those with sensitive digestive systems need to take extra care

of themselves.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Think carefully before making any commitment you might not be able to fulfill. Reply to communication very promptly, and be mindful about using appropriate language.

Health tip: Look at the options you have while handling any chronic health issue. Those prone to migraines need to take care.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Clarity about what it is you really want is important, especially when making any important decisions. Look at the larger picture instead of the short term.

Health tip: Stay committed to any lifestyle change you have implemented, and do not get discouraged if progress is slow. Avoid eating food that is oily and spicy.





Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Make sure you have all the information you need before starting a new project. Handle any documents or legal matter with care.

Health tip: Pay attention to health issues, as the solution may be unexpected. Change your pre- sleep routine if you have a problem going to sleep.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Walk away from situations that are going nowhere, no matter how emotionally attached you are. Keep long term goals in mind while investing.

Health tip: Committ to the lifestyle changes you have made. Those with heart or high blood pressure related health issues need to take extra care.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Be very clear in communication, and even if it means being slightly blunt. Use the advantages you have at the right time and in the right manner

Health tip: Look at ways to improve your home routines – for example meal times, and sleep and wake up times. Those who wear spectacles may need to get their eyes tested.

Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Look at the situation from various perspectives if you have to reply to an important message. Be very clear about what you want during any negotiations.

Health tip: Those with sensitive digestive systems need to be disciplined in their eating habits. Small changes will bring results over time.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Think about what you actually need to do before making any major changes. Spend time with old friends whom you know really care about you.

Health tip: Work on letting go of the small habits that undermine your health. This is a positive time for those who want to conceive a child.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Avoid spending time with people who are disrespectful towards you. Small investments made regularly would build up over time.

Health tip: Balance home remedies with medication from your doctor if unwell. Take any regular medication in the correct dose and at the proper time.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Do not take any action if confused about what to do. A little extra effort on your side would be needed if you want to take a hobby to the next level.

Health tip: Be very clear about your goals before starting any new fitness and diet plan. Older men might want to get a prostate check up.