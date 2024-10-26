Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Do you know what the stars hold for you Know your astrological predictions Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Avoid getting into a complicated situation at work. Be very careful while handling any family finances or investments, and keep your accounts updated.

Relationship tip: A well thought out approach would be needed if you have to have a slightly more challenging conversation with a family member. A friend would be a source of support and strength.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Put in your best at work, even if the projects is not exciting. Handle family finances and investments very carefully.

Relationship tip: Choose whom you spend time with wisely—avoid people who encourage you to overindulge. Be diplomatic if you need to speak your mind to a friend or relative.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Avoid cutting corners just because you want to get something finished quickly. Pay attention to advice from someone you trust, but do not follow it blindly.

Relationship tip: Speak your mind without being unpleasant or harsh. Make any relationship decision only after careful thought, and an eye on the larger picture.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Find the lifestyle habits that create a balance in your routine and keep you healthy. Self employed businesspersons should not make any impulsive decisions.

Relationship tip: Look at how the small things you do could undermine relationships and friendships. Think before you speak, and don’t react if you are angry.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Consult an expert before starting work on a new idea or project. Focus on savings and investments rather than unnecessary purchases.

Relationship tip: Do not be afraid of expressing yourself if you need to have an important conversation. Singles are in a positive phase but need to make an effort to meet new people.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Follow organisational protocol at work even if you think it is a waste of time. Make time for yourself and do not neglect your health.

Relationship tip: Make any important decisions only if you are sure about what you want. Any challenges can be worked out if both sides really want.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Maintain a cordial equation with colleagues, and stay out of office politics as far as possible. Stick to a budget while shopping, and avoid unnecessary purchases.

Relationship tip: Avoid talking about your personal life, even with friends. Those who want to conceive a child are in a positive phase.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Handle any property matters, documentation and government payments systematically, Try and eat home cooked food.

Relationship tip: Keep your promises, don’t make commitments you can’t keep. Focus on healthy, honest and compassionate communication.





Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Listen to your intuition when choosing between options. This is a good time for finances, given you make prudent decisions.

Relationship tip: Think before you speak, and let go of any need to be right. Words once spoken can’t be taken back. Singles might want to look beyond their “type”.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Be mindful about what you say and to whom, as impulsive words may backfire. Self employed businesspersons are in a good phase, and need to exploit opportunities.

Relationship tip: Keep communication open and honest, and deal with any challenges promptly. Singles may want to date around for now.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Look at situations as they are, rather than focusing on what is lost or could have been. Get enough rest if you feel tired or unwell.

Relationship tip: Work on strengthening your equation with family members you live with. An elder in the family may need a little extra attention.





Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Focus on completing current projects before starting anything new. Do your own research, and do not take gossip as the whole truth.

Relationship tip: Be honest with yourself and with your spouse or partner. Those going through a break up or separation should avoid saying anything nasty and hurtful.