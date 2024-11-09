Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

Do you know what the stars hold for you in terms of love life, career, business and personal wellness? Well, read on to know your astrological predictions as per your zodiac sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 19

Be prompt with replies to calls, texts and emails, and make sure you use simple, situation-appropriate language. Avoid high risk investments as far as possible.

Health tip: Be careful while working out as you could injure yourself quite seriously. Older Arians might need to make some long-term lifestyle changes.

Taurus

April 20 – May 20

Carefully think through ideas and make sure you have all the information you need beforehand. Focus only on what is possible,

Heath tip: Make sure you consult the right practitioner if you need any health advice. Pay attention to your spine while working out and focus on building strength.

Gemini

May 21 – June 20

Be mindful of what you say during any family gathering, and avoid getting into arguments. It’s the right time to reassess your investment portfolio.

Health tip: You may need to take a few days off to relax at home. Make sure you have all the information you need before making any changes in your diet.

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

Try to avoid saying exactly what is on your mind—be diplomatic if you need to make a point with someone. Make sure you stick to timelines at work.

Health tip: Those with a compromised immune system need to take extra care. Avoid self medicating yourself if you feel unwell.

Leo

July 23 – Aug 22

Listen to your intuition, and don’t allow yourself to get rushed into any important decision. Stick to timelines at work, and keep your boss updated as needed.

Health tip: Try and avoid overuse of digital devices if you tend to get headaches. Make sure you get enough sleep on a regular basis.

Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

Self-employed people who are in a comfort zone might want to look at ways to take their business to the next level. Avoid getting into arguments at home.

Health tip: Make a commitment to any necessary lifestyle changes, even if it means changing habits drastically. Avoid eating out.

Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

Work within circumstances and do your best rather than wishing for perfection. Make sure to get a good deal in any property matters.

Health tip: Only sign up with any expensive gym or diet program if you are completely committed to it. Make sure you keep drinking enough water.

Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

Make choices looking at the long term, rather than short sighted reactions. Self-employed businesspersons should avoid going over budget.

Health tip: Small heath issues may become chronic if you do not take care of it as soon as possible. Be very clear about your health goals.





Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

Spend time with people who support you and genuinely wish the best for you. Those on a budget need to be very careful with their spending.

Health tip: Focus on the basics of a healthy diet and sustainable fitness routine. Those prone to respiratory allergies need to take a little extra care of themselves.

Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

Choose whom to socialise with, and avoid people who just want to use you. Stay balanced in your investments, and look at new options.

Health tip: Take your health in your control, and ensure your energy levels are high. Those with a chronic illness should take their medication according to what is prescribed.

Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

Try not to use unconventional methods just for the sake of it. This is a positive time for investments as long as you do due diligence.

Health tip: Focus on making small changes to habits rather than making intense ones that might be unsustainable. Those prone to coughs should take a little extra care.

Pisces

Feb 19 – March 21

Pay attention to how you react to people and situations you dislike. New ideas have potential as long as you are willing to work on them.

Health tip: Those with a sensitive digestive system need to be very mindful about what they eat. Make a commitment to let go of habits that are not good for you.